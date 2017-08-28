Stock Up, Stock Down After Washington Redskins' 3rd Preseason GameAugust 28, 2017
Stock Up, Stock Down After Washington Redskins' 3rd Preseason Game
The Washington Redskins finally found a running game en route to earning their first win of the 2017 NFL preseason, a 23-17 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on Sunday.
It was a win powered by the legs and determination of Rob Kelley, who finally looked credible as the team's starting runner for the first time this preseason. Kelley was also aided by an offensive line at last showing the ability to knock people off the ball and generate a serious push.
Yet for all the strides made on the ground, Washington's air attack still had its problems. At least it did with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins on the field, as No. 8 again made a number of suspect decisions, one of which gifted six points to the Bengals.
While Cousins was in a muddle, Colt McCoy showed why he's one of the better backup passers in the league. McCoy led a touchdown drive and served notice to Cousins to sharpen up or risk losing his job in a contract year.
Find out about every player whose stock is either up or down after the Redskins' third exhibition game.
Stock Up: Rob Kelley
Rob Kelley's standout performance may have been better news than winning for the Redskins, as a team desperately needing the balance afforded by a consistent rushing attack this season finally got it in Week 3.
Kelley rumbled for 57 yards on 10 impressive carries. In typical fashion, there was nothing spectacular about the former Tulane ball-carrier's efforts, save for his 21-yard burst up the middle.
Averaging four yards on the remaining nine carries was typical Kelley: steady, dependable and consistent. Those qualities won't ever win last year's undrafted rookie a rushing title or have any NFL fans confusing him for Barry Sanders.
Yet Kelley's workmanlike traits are exactly what the Redskins need on the ground every week once the real action gets underway.
This is still a team designed to win on the strength of its passing game, but one needing a dose of strong running to keep defenses honest. Strong running is Kelley's forte, as he proved against Cincinnati, keeping his legs churning and rarely going down after first contact.
Instead, Kelley powered the Redskins back into the game and proved the catalyst for victory.
Kelley is going to become even more important if the teething problems experienced by Cousins and a new-look group of receivers this summer continue during the regular season.
At least Washington's primary ball-carrier is at last looking up to the task.
Stock Down: Kirk Cousins
It's time to start worrying about Washington's first-choice quarterback after another sketchy showing. Cousins' stock was already low after Week 2's loss to the Green Bay Packers, but it hit the cellar floor following events against the Bengals.
The stat line didn't appear too shabby—10 out of 19 for 109 yards—yet there were no touchdown passes and still a troubling reticence to attack coverage deep.
Worse still, Cousins was guilty of telegraphing an interception Cincy linebacker Vontaze Burfict took to the house. It was a delayed throw to the outside, with the ball not placed close enough to the sideline, allowing Burfict to jump the route of running back Chris Thompson and snatch the pass.
Throwing late to the outside is a cardinal sin for a pro quarterback, and Cousins' latest blunder was all-too reminiscent of the mistakes common during the 2014 NFL season. Then it was a litany of interceptions preventing him from taking the starting job off Robert Griffin III ahead of schedule.
Since then, Cousins has worked hard to make himself the catalyst for one of the league's best offenses, but his struggles this summer are holding the unit back.
It's not as if Cousins could fall back on the excuse of watered-down play-calling or a lack of talent around him, per Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times: "Yet even with the benefits of several scripted calls at the start of the game, tight end Jordan Reed back in the fold and Cincinnati-specific preparation, Cousins' unit needed five drives to get moving. The starting offense played the entire first half, plus the first drive of the third quarter."
The Redskins gambled playing another year under the franchise tag wouldn't prove too great a burden for Cousins. So far, the evidence from preseason instead shows something is far from right with Washington's man under center.
Stock Up: Colt McCoy
While it's not too early to worry about Cousins, it's probably too soon to start thinking about a quarterback controversy. Probably.
Colt McCoy may have been in against the second- and third-stringers, but his performance was still built on the assurance Cousins has misplaced this offseason.
McCoy was eight out of 11 for 76 yards and a score. More than his numbers, though, the former Cleveland Browns starter directed the offense with calmness and authority. He looked at ease with the demands of the playbook and any adjustments he needed to make.
Again, it was only preseason. It was only against Cincy's backups. Yet McCoy still did enough to let the Burgundy and Gold know there is a viable alternative if Cousins remains stuck in the mud.
Ideally, McCoy's strong showings will snap Cousins back into focus and form, leaving the Redskins with a quality starter and one of the more dependable and capable backups in football.
Stock Down: Redskins' Receivers
As much as Cousins' struggles raise alarm bells, Washington's coaches have to be concerned by how the reloaded receiver corps is faring.
Months removed from seeing both Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson leave in free agency, the Redskins could be forgiven for pining to have their two 1,000-yard wideouts back.
The simple and disappointing truth is the team's replacements just haven't cut it this preseason. Free-agent arrival Terrelle Pryor Sr. has shown inconsistent hands, despite routinely impressing observers during camp. Meanwhile, fellow newbie Brian Quick continues to try to catch the eye of his coach among the reserves.
It would help if 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson was on the field and making strides. Sadly, Doctson continues to be blighted by the same injury woes common during his dismal rookie season.
The 22nd overall pick in last year's draft was a late scratch from the game against the Bengals after head coach Jay Gruden confirmed a leg problem, per Peter Hailey of CSNMidAtlantic.com.
Considering he appeared in only two games as a rookie, more injury news regarding Doctson is the last thing anyone associated with the Redskins wants to hear.
Yet the deeper issue with Washington's wideouts may be the lack of production from the personnel who have made it on to the field.
After the Bengals game, ESPN.com's John Keim rightly bemoaned the paucity of big plays from the Redskins' receivers:
"Terrelle Pryor and Cousins haven’t found much of a rhythm -- some passes have been high and Pryor dropped one Sunday. Ryan Grant just doesn’t make big plays and Josh Doctson did not play vs. the Bengals. He has big-play ability, but now you have to wonder about his durability. The Redskins haven’t yet shown they’ll be OK minus Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson."
It's a problem related to losing Jackson, perhaps the NFL's premier deep threat. It's also a symptom of Cousins' struggles this summer.
Some bumps in the road are to be expected while Cousins and his receivers work on forming a rapport. The Redskins need to hope the funk doesn't last long beyond preseason.
Stock Up: Offensive Line
It's a good feeling to finally be able to applaud Washington's O-line for the way they dominated a game, specifically the way the Redskins' front five knocked open holes for the run.
Actually, holes may be too soft a phrase. Chasms would be a more accurate word to describe some of the running lanes Kelley benefited from against the Bengals.
Washington's line dominated with starters still on the field for both teams. True road-graders such as right guard Brandon Scherff and rookie center Chase Roullier simply put Cincinnati defenders on skates.
This was the kind of performance Washington's beefy O-line has been built to produce. At least on the ground.
It would be remiss to overlook the issues present in pass-protection after the Bengals logged three sacks, including two takedowns during the opening drive.
This line still needs to put a complete game together, but for now, the group should be applauded for at last forcing some traction for the ground game.
Stock Down: Josh Norman
Josh Norman will be fine for the regular season, still secure in his place as Washington's lone shutdown cornerback. Even so, No. 24 should be concerned by the plays he gave up to A.J. Green against the Bengals.
Green is one of the league's elite wide receivers, a pass-catching playmaker who burned Norman for a 17-yard gain early on. It was the signature play of a four-catch, 43-yard haul for Green in Week 3.
The Bengals are never shy about going to Green, and he's done this to most of the top cover men in the NFL. Still, it would have been encouraging to see Norman shut down a premier wideout during this dress rehearsal for the regular season.
After all, there will be no shortage of those on the regular season schedule. Games within the NFC East alone will put Norman against Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys ace Dez Bryant, two of his favorites. Norman will also have to contend with matchups against Sammy Watkins, Amari Cooper and others outside the division.
If it feels as though Norman is being held to a higher standard, it's because he should be. Not only does his contract demand it, so does his immense talent.
Norman is paid handsomely to be Washington's answer to the game's best receivers, so more will always be expected of him.
Stock Up: Mason Foster
At the start of preseason, Mason Foster looked like the odd man out in the starting rotation at inside linebacker. Three games later, the 28-year-old's situation looks a whole lot better.
Foster began this offseason facing strong competition from Will Compton and Zach Brown. Considering Compton called the signals for the defense the last two years, while Brown was a Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills, Foster appeared set to miss out.
Things look different now following an active performance against the Bengals to close out preseason. Foster was in on five tackles before Mike Jones of the Washington Post identified what makes him a likely starter: "Foster does appear to be the best choice at the 'Mike' linebacker position because he's stronger and more physical than Will Compton, and he makes more sideline-to-sideline plays."
All of those things are true. Pairing Foster with Brown is the right call for the Redskins for one simple reason: It will put more athleticism on the field.
Foster and Brown, both 248-pounders, are bigger than 235-pound Compton. They are also quicker, possess more range and attack downhill with greater aggression.
Having a pair of starting inside linebackers with these attributes should simplify the defense for new coordinator Greg Manusky. He can leave Brown and Foster on the field in nickel sets and still feel confident about matching up with receivers on inside routes while maintaining integrity against the run.
In the base 3-4 defense, Foster and Brown's more dynamic traits should encourage Manusky to dial up more blitzes than former coordinator Joe Barry felt comfortable calling.
Just as the running game bursting into life against the Bengals is great news for the offense, Foster's emergence this preseason can provide a huge boost defensively.
The Redskins have come out of preseason 1-2 and with a few concerns, specifically related to the passing game, which was last season's strength. Yet those problems could lead to the running game and defense, weaknesses in 2016, improving enough to pick up the slack and become bigger factors for a team ready to win a different way.