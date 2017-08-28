Stock Up, Stock Down After Washington Redskins' 3rd Preseason Game

0 of 7

The Washington Redskins finally found a running game en route to earning their first win of the 2017 NFL preseason, a 23-17 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on Sunday.

It was a win powered by the legs and determination of Rob Kelley, who finally looked credible as the team's starting runner for the first time this preseason. Kelley was also aided by an offensive line at last showing the ability to knock people off the ball and generate a serious push.

Yet for all the strides made on the ground, Washington's air attack still had its problems. At least it did with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins on the field, as No. 8 again made a number of suspect decisions, one of which gifted six points to the Bengals.

While Cousins was in a muddle, Colt McCoy showed why he's one of the better backup passers in the league. McCoy led a touchdown drive and served notice to Cousins to sharpen up or risk losing his job in a contract year.

Find out about every player whose stock is either up or down after the Redskins' third exhibition game.