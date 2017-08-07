NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand at Start of Preseason?

0 of 32

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

As NFL fans, we all love early August, right? Shark Week is over, training camps are underway, and every team in the league is equal—except for those that aren't. This is where the reality of the NFL rests. Yes, every team is undefeated right now, but there are some 0-0 teams that are much better than others. How ever can we rank teams? If the win-loss columns are telling the tale, the New England Patriots are the same as the New York Jets.

Confused? Good. Because that's how the football world at large generally is before the start of the preseason.

In all seriousness, there is a reason to put together power rankings this time of year. We've had an entire offseason of activity, and for the most part, teams around the league are vastly different than they were at the end of last season.

I'm going to base my rankings off last season's performances, the offseason's activity and what I've seen and heard in early training camp.

To be clear, this isn't a prediction of how I believe teams will perform in 2017. This probably won't even be how I rank teams a week from now. This is how I view teams as they currently sit. For a point of reference, I'm also including each team's ranking from the end of the 2016 regular season.