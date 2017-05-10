Buying or Selling Biggest 2017 Draft-Related Question for Each NFL Team

1 of 32

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals focused on defense early in the draft, using two top-40 picks to select impressively athletic defenders. Linebacker and first-round pick Haason Reddick is understandably garnering plenty of attention now after rising throughout the predraft process.

But safety Budda Baker, the Cardinals' second-round pick, could be equally dazzling. The Cardinals traded up to grab him at No. 36 overall, sending three picks in 2017 along with a fourth-rounder in 2018 to the Chicago Bears.

Now the Tyrann Mathieu comparisons have become louder since Baker will be sharing the same sideline with the Honey Badger. Baker's response has been both humble and grateful.

"It's definitely a blessing because I believe he's one of the best safeties, if not the best safety, in the league," he told 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station. "Being able to be versatile, I feel like we need that to play in the NFL.

"Times have changed. You've got to be able to come down and play man, you've got to be able to blitz off the edge and do all different types of stuff."

Like Mathieu, Baker can be the complete package, making it an appropriate comparison. He recorded 70 tackles in 2016 during his final year with the Washington Huskies, including 9.5 for a loss. Baker finished that season with three sacks and two interceptions.

He had the second-highest tackling efficiency among Pac-12 safeties when defending the run, according to Pro Football Focus.

Verdict: Buying