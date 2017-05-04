2017 NFL GM Offseason Report Cards

0 of 32

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL roster-building process is delicate and can lead to unemployment with the slightest misstep.

Oh sure, it's easy to select Myles Garrett with the first overall pick, as the Cleveland Browns did. But when was the right time to take a quarterback in the 2017 draft, one with little certainty at the position? And on the whole this offseason, how would teams in need find reliable offensive line help?

General managers wrestled with those questions and many more during free agency and the draft. They were trying to either get to the top of the league or stay there. Or in a moment of honesty, they were trying to save their jobs with desperate measures.

There will still be minor moves made, with some veteran free agents picked up throughout the spring and others released. But largely, the key parts of rosters now will be in place when teams report to training camp in late July.

With that in mind, it's report-card time for the league's GMs. The grades that follow were given based on how well each GM addressed the needs his team had heading into the offseason.

Quick note: The de facto general manger or lead decision-maker is listed for teams with no official GM.