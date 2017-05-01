Projecting Washington Redskins' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

0 of 11

It's going to be all change along the defensive line for the Washington Redskins following the 2017 NFL draft.

Washington landed the potential steal of the draft when they took Jonathan Allen off the board with the 17th-overall pick. He will slot in along the front to become the cornerstone of the front seven, where he's likely to be joined by a former Alabama teammate, second-round pick outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.

Yet, while a lot will be new on defense, the offense retains its familiar look after only four of the Redskins' 10 picks went on that side of the ball.

Those selections were mostly made with depth in mind, although two of them have the potential to start sooner than expected at positions that are still suspect, even after free agency and the draft.

Read on for a full breakdown of Washington's post-draft starting lineup for the new season.