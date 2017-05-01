Projecting Washington Redskins' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

Projecting Washington Redskins' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL DraftMay 1, 2017
It's going to be all change along the defensive line for the Washington Redskins following the 2017 NFL draft.
Washington landed the potential steal of the draft when they took Jonathan Allen off the board with the 17th-overall pick. He will slot in along the front to become the cornerstone of the front seven, where he's likely to be joined by a former Alabama teammate, second-round pick outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.
Yet, while a lot will be new on defense, the offense retains its familiar look after only four of the Redskins' 10 picks went on that side of the ball.
Those selections were mostly made with depth in mind, although two of them have the potential to start sooner than expected at positions that are still suspect, even after free agency and the draft.
Read on for a full breakdown of Washington's post-draft starting lineup for the new season.
Quarterback
Kirk Cousins
It's still all about Kirk Cousins under center, after the Redskins sent a strong message by not selecting a quarterback with one of their 10 picks. The message is that Washington remains confident about the immediate future of a player operating under a franchise tag for a second season in a row.
Confidence in Cousins was underlined during the draft process as rumors of a possible trade to the Cleveland Browns proved to be a damp squib.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported the Browns were exploring a deal. However, Browns general manager Sashi Brown soon refuted the report, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. Even Redskins head coach Jay Gruden revealed there'd been no talk of dealing Cousins, per Mike Jones of the Washington Post.
Gruden is right to resist the idea of Cousins being dealt. After all, No. 8 has developed into a Pro Bowl quarterback on his watch. The 28-year-old won't be surrounded by as strong a supporting cast in 2017 as in previous years, not after Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson found new homes in free agency.
Even so, Cousins should continue to spread the ball around and make quick decisions. The offensive line in front of him is solid, while Jordan Reed, Jamison Crowder and Chris Thompson are still around to catch his passes.
Running Back
Robert Kelley
This will start out as Robert Kelley's show, but don't be surprised if fourth-round pick Samaje Perine has taken the reins at running back by midseason.
Former Sooners back Perine has rotational potential as a rookie, thanks to his straight-ahead power between the tackles. In fact, JP Finlay of CSNMid-Atlantic.com believes he will be part of a committee approach with Kelley and Thompson.
Finlay's thinking is reasonable, but the problem with a rotation is how it may not ideally suit a back who handled a heavy workload at the collegiate level. Perine had 196 carries in just 10 games in 2016, per Cfbstats.com, evidence of his workhorse potential.
The other issue with a committee approach is how the best ones are usually based on complementary styles. However, Perine and Kelley are similar runners—tenacious and north-south in style.
The Redskins obviously think a lot of Perine, since they were prepared to wait for him, rather than pursue a deal for Dalvin Cook. CSNMid-Atlantic.com's Rich Tandler revealed how Washington didn't like the price needed to trade up for Cook.
Perine's value in Year 1 will only increase if the Redskins trade Matt Jones, something Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team was trying to do during draft weekend.
Without Jones around, Kelley will have the job to lose, but last year's undrafted free agent is coming off knee surgery and will eventually lose carries to Perine.
Wide Receiver
Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson
Waiting until the sixth round to draft a wide receiver, Georgia State's Robert Davis, suggested the Redskins are confident about their existing options at the position.
Such confidence is well-founded, since Terrelle Pryor was wisely added during free agency. He is a 1,000-yard receiver with the vertical dynamism to offset the loss of Jackson.
Pryor's transition to life with the Redskins will be helped by the presence of Jamison Crowder. The third-year pro appears primed for a breakout year after catching 67 passes for 847 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.
Crowder can be relied on to still win from the slot, but the question is what will Josh Doctson contribute after a dismal rookie year? He was a dubious first-round pick in 2016 but appeared in just two games after a myriad of injuries.
A healthy-again Doctson can stretch the field and contribute big plays after the catch. At the moment, though, he is this team's third receiver at best.
With Davis, free agent Brian Quick and Ryan Grant around to provide depth, this position will remain strong, even if Garcon and Jackson will be missed.
Tight End
Jordan Reed
The tight end spot is in great shape as long as Jordan Reed stays healthy. He is arguably the most dynamic-move tight end in the NFL, while Vernon Davis is an able deputy with veteran experience and standout blocking skills.
The Reed-Davis double act will likely be the cornerstone of Washington's offense in 2017. Things are also loaded from a depth point of view, especially after the Redskins took Jeremy Sprinkle in the fifth round.
The former Arkansas product will join Derek Carrier and Niles Paul on a depth chart the envy of most of the rest of the league. In fact, Sprinkle could push Paul off the roster, according to CSNMid-Atlantic.com's JP Finlay: "As long as he will work on special teams and throw his big body around, the 'Skins will find playing time for their fifth-round pick. This could be trouble for Niles Paul, a veteran slated to make $2.2 million this fall."
Sprinkle has already talked up his experience on special teams from his days with the Razorbacks, per Rich Tandler of CSNMid-Atlantic.com. Washington's fifth-rounder has a good chance to make the roster, but the starting spot(s) and the bigger workload still belong to Reed and Davis.
Offensive Line
Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses
Perhaps no position has experienced fewer changes this offseason than Washington's offensive line—and for good reason. This is one of the stronger front fives in football.
The strength of the group is found in bookend tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses. The former can be dominant on the left side, while the latter has steadily developed into an imposing force on the right.
Moses' development has been rewarded with a big payday this offseason, according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post. The strides made by Moses are the clearest proof of the impact made by line coach Bill Callahan, one of the better teachers in the game.
However, Callahan will have to continue working his magic to help solidify things at center. Spencer Long should start after Kory Lichtensteiger retired and John Sullivan left during free agency.
Yet, sixth-rounder Chase Roullier could be coached into challenging Long for playing time. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller commended Roullier for his "high football IQ and great toughness," as well as his fit in a power-based scheme.
The Redskins were sufficiently impressed by Roullier to trade up to select him. It may prove to be an inspired move if Callahan can develop the 23-year-old to start ahead of schedule between guards Shawn Lauvao and budding star Brandon Scherff.
Defensive Line
Jonathan Allen, Terrell McClain, Stacy McGee
No position has been overhauled more than the defensive line; the group now looks like a team strength after two dire seasons.
Washington's headline move up front was drafting Allen with the 17th pick. It's a genuine steal thanks to the former Alabama man's ability to move anywhere along the line and play every technique.
No D-lineman in this draft class boasted the complete skill set Allen offers. He lasted past the top-15 because of injury concerns related to his shoulder and back, per Matthew Fairburn of Syracuse.com.
However, Allen revealed how multiple teams gave him medical clearance during the pre-draft process, per Mike Jones of the Washington Post. Drafting him was a risk, but Allen's rare talent and versatility made it one worth taking.
One interesting implication of drafting Allen is how it means free-agent arrival Terrell McClain is now likely to start at nose tackle. McClain played over the ball for Washington's bitter NFC East foes, the Dallas Cowboys, but mostly as a shaded technique in a 4-3 scheme.
Yet McClain can play nose in a 3-4, particularly the one-gap, multiple-front version of the scheme defensive coordinator Greg Manusky is likely to call.
Another free agent pickup, Stacy McGee, should round out the Redskins' new-look front three. It's a group sure to stand up stronger against the run and create greater push on the pocket.
If Washington achieves significant defensive improvement in 2017, this front three will have inspired the progress.
Outside Linebacker
Ryan Anderson, Ryan Kerrigan
It said a lot when the Redskins used a second-round pick on outside linebacker Ryan Anderson. It said the team wasn't convinced by its possible starters at the position.
Any doubts were more than justified when considering the main candidates to start in the spot across from Ryan Kerrigan. Preston Smith seemed like the obvious choice following a quality rookie season in 2015, but he took a few steps back in 2016.
Trent Murphy likely would start after something of a banner campaign last season, when he registered nine sacks. Yet he is suspended for the first four games of the new season.
Junior Galette was supposed to have solved this problem when then-general manager Scot McCloughan signed him two year ago. However, Achilles injuries have kept him out for two seasons, while an arrest this offseason added another red flag against a player with a history of off-field issues.
All of these problems will clear the path for Anderson to start as a rookie. There have been concerns about his speed, per JP Finlay of CSNMid-Atlantic.com, but Mike Jones of the Washington Post commended Anderson's strength at the point of attack.
The latter is a quality Manusky is likely to appreciate after starting Erik Walden during his time running defenses for the Indianapolis Colts. Walden was never much of a pass-rusher, but could set the edge against the run.
Anderson is capable of doing the same for a Redskins unit soft on the ground the last two years. He won't make as many splash plays as Kerrigan, but Anderson will be a solid complement to his teammate's dominance off the edge.
Working in tandem with college teammate Allen, Anderson will help reboot Washington's front seven into an imposing unit in 2017.
Inside Linebacker
Zach Brown, Mason Foster
The Redskins had to get more athletic at inside linebacker, a mission accomplished when team president Bruce Allen signed Zach Brown in free agency.
Brown is a smart veteran with the range and instincts to quickly become the quarterback of Washington's front seven.
Expect the 27-year-old to start alongside incumbent Mason Foster. The latter is also a rangy inside 'backer who is rarely not around the ball. Foster made a career-high 124 tackles in 13 starts last season, and offers more speed than Will Compton.
Washington brought Compton back during free agency, and few can doubt his commitment. Yet Manusky's defense will ultimately be better served with Brown and Foster's ability to stay on the field all three downs.
There's improvement here, but it's still a surprise the Redskins didn't add a prospect at the position during the draft, especially since the class was loaded with middle linebackers who could help.
Safety
Su'a Cravens, D.J. Swearinger
The Redskins added two safeties during the draft, but don't count on fourth-rounder Montae Nicholson or seventh-round pick Josh Harvey-Clemons starting as rookies.
Instead, it still looks as though Su'a Cravens and D.J. Swearinger will be given the starting berths, at least initially. The latter was acquired during free agency to add starting experience and versatility.
Swearinger has played both free and strong safety during four seasons in the pros. Yet the 5'10" and 205-pounder is also physical enough to play in the box if needed.
Converted cornerbacks Will Blackmon and DeAngelo Hall are still around to act as more natural free safeties. However, there are major questions about both, particularly 33-year-old Hall, who has missed 31 games in the last three years.
Cornerback
Bashaud Breeland, Josh Norman
The third round seemed high for the Redskins to add a cornerback, especially with the team loaded at the starting spots thanks to Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland. Even so, Fabian Moreau still came off the board with the 81st pick.
It was a pick lauded by NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock, who endorsed Moreau's first-round level talent, per Redskins Capital Connection podcast host Chad Ryan. Mayock's fellow NFL Network analyst Brian Billick echoed those sentiments about a player with a limited history playing cornerback.
However, the real issue with Moreau is a pectoral injury which could delay his start to life in the pros. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has indicated the 23-year-old received positive medical reports recently regarding the problem. Meanwhile, JP Finlay of CSNMid-Atlantic.com cited Gruden stating his belief Moreau will be ready for the start of the season.
Moreau's arrival could impact the future of Breeland, who is a free agent in 2018, per Rich Tandler of Real Redskins. Ideally, Breeland will stay since he's become a quality and opportunistic starter.
Special Teams
K: Dustin Hopkins
P: Tress Way
Things will stay the same in the kicking game, where Dustin Hopkins has room to improve as a placekicker. Punter Tress Way also needs to bounce back after a middling season in 2016.
Overall, though, the Redskins will remain solid in football's third phase. The additions of draftees such as Sprinkle, Perine, Nicholson, Harvey-Clemons, Davis and seventh-rounder Joshua Holsey means the coverage units will receive a necessary annual boost.
It means special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica has plenty to work with. The time is ripe for Kotwica to finally coax more big plays from his unit.
Washington's projected starting lineup is stronger after the draft, particularly on defense. The front seven now looks a match for any team on the schedule, with both Allen and Anderson obvious impact players from day one.