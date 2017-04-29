Chase Roullier NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'4" 312 lbs 5.54s 32 ¼ " 9 ½ "

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at Wyoming, Chase Roullier played two years at left guard before making the move to center in 2016 and starting 14 games. Roullier brings versatility to the NFL and could be a starter down the road at either guard or center. He plays with enough bend and hip pop to explode out of his stance and get into defenders quickly. With a high football IQ and great toughness, Roullier has the makings of a mean center in a power scheme. His ability to move zero-technique defenders out of the hole makes him intriguing as a mid-round starter. He can be a drive-blocker with the power and mentality to dump defenders.

NEGATIVES

Despite having ideal height and weight, Roullier has small hands and short arms. A lack of lateral quickness will limit him from playing in a zone scheme for which his size and lack of length would be ideal. Roullier's football instincts don't appear to be well-developed, and it doesn't help that he rarely faced NFL-level talent in the Mountain West. Quick interior rushers could make life hell for Roullier, as could delayed A-gap pressure from fast linebackers. With his struggles to match speed, Roullier will have to develop faster hands.



PRO COMPARISON: Jeremy Zuttah, San Francisco 49ers

FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)

