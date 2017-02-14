2017 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Combine Update

1 of 33

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Everything is about to change for those who follow the NFL draft process. The combine is coming, and mock drafts will reflect the league's changing landscape.

The NFL will hold its annual talent showcase in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 28-March 6. How a prospect is viewed can change during the week based on numerous factors.

What's seen on the field during workouts isn't even the most important part of the combine. Medical testings and team interviews aren't seen on television, but they can have a drastic impact on a prospect's status.

Failed drug tests eventually come to the forefront, too.

The combine is a thorough evaluation for those young men in attendance aspiring to become professional athletes, but it's only a portion of the process.

Before those individuals are poked, prodded, eyeballed and tested, Bleacher Report's latest mock draft assesses the best available talent and possible landing spots after in-season assessments and all-star games have been completed.