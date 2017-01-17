NFL1000: Reviewing 2017 Divisional Playoffs

Throughout the second half of the season and into the playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers have been the NFL's two most efficient and productive quarterbacks.

It seems especially fitting that their teams will face off in the NFC Championship Game. Both quarterbacks made the top five in the NFL1000 divisional-round player rankings, of course, and both quarterbacks were the main reasons their teams advanced.

No surprise there, and Cian Fahey, our NFL1000 quarterbacks scout, has great write-ups on both players later in this slideshow. But overall, the NFL1000 project is just as much about unearthing less-heralded players and letting you know why their performances are so crucial to the success of their teams.

David Bakhtiari, Rodgers' left tackle, finished third overall in this week's player rankings, and he was one of the reasons Rodgers wasn't pressured too often. Rodgers was on the receiving end of two sacks, but he was pressured just 12 times on 66 snaps, and the Packers' pass-blocking is one of many reasons No. 12 has seen such a resurgence in the second half of the 2016 season.

Falcons running back DeVonta Freeman was his team's second-highest ranked player behind Ryan, and for good reason—he riddled Seattle's defense with his versatility, carrying the ball 14 times for 45 yards and adding four catches for 80 yards. It was Freeman, not any of Atlanta's receivers, who led the team in that regard against the Seahawks. Freeman picked up just 35 yards on 11 carries when the Falcons barely beat the Packers in Week 8 of the regular season, and you can bet Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers will be sending his defensive line after Freeman as much as possible.

Of course, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is in our top 10, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the offensive line that helped Bell to 170 yards on 30 carries.

Guard David Decastro was the standout, mauling Kansas City Chiefs defenders throughout the game in Pittsburgh's 18-16 win and manhandling multiple defenders on more than one level several times.

With Ben Roethlisberger's performances falling on the inconsistent side of late, one of the most important matchups in the Steelers AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots will be Bell and that line against New England's young, fierce and underrated defensive front.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell ranked 13th overall after setting an NFL postseason record with six field goals, but head coach Mike Tomlin has to know that if he settles for field goals in Foxborough, he'll be watching the Super Bowl at home. He'll also have to hope Big Ben is more on his game, because Bill Belichick's secondary—especially cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Devin McCourty—is ready for any test.

Part of Bleacher Report's NFL1000 player rating methodology is the ability to look at our grades from week to week (as you, dear reader, can) and suss out which patterns are turning into trends and which are flukes in the relatively small sample size of an NFL season.

There are many ways to dissect and learn from what the NFL presents on the field every week, and the NFL1000 goes as deep as any to tell you just what's going on out there.

With a 17-person crew of experienced evaluators, we'll comb through the game tape each week to bring you concise, clear evaluations of every player in the NFL. We'll tell you which rookies are rising and which undrafted players are coming out of nowhere to make an impact. We'll tell you which players are rising and falling in performance and why.

There is no predetermined narrative with these grades. No mysterious "clutch factor." No tweaked-out quarterback ratings that defy explanation. Our grades are based on pure scouting—and lots of it. We grade the key criteria for each position based on a series of attributes and add in a score for positional importance.

In the case of a tie, our scouts ask, "Which player would I want on my team?" and adjust accordingly.

Is it a subjective process? Of course—that's what scouting is, and as we like to say, ties are no fun.

Each player is evaluated and graded by our crack team of scouts, who possess more than 100 combined years of experience in playing, front-office work, coaching and media. Cian Fahey, John Middlekauff, Marcus Mosher, Mark Schofield, Duke Manyweather, Ethan Young, Joe Goodberry, Justis Mosqueda, Charles McDonald, Zach Kruse, Derrik Klassen, Jerod Brown, Ian Wharton, Kyle Posey, Mark Bullock, Chuck Zodda and Doug Farrar have watched tape for months to bring you these grades based on the game action every week.

Here are the NFL1000 player grades for the divisional round of the 2016 NFL season.

All advanced stats are courtesy of Pro Football Focus.