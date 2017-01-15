Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 15

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Texans vs. Patriots: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs
- Following the New England Patriots' 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans, CBS Sports tweeted, "Tom Brady now has more playoff wins than TWENTY-SEVEN teams."
Clemson Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More
- Matt Connolly of The State tweeted, "Clemson parade will have more than 40 entries including Tiger Band, cheerleaders, rally cats, more than 200 former players, 1981 title team."
Seahawks vs. Falcons: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs
- The Atlanta Falcons cruised past the Seattle Seahawks in a 36-20 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Matt Ryan went 26-of-37 for 338 yards and three touchdowns.
Blue-Grey All-American Bowl 2017: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction
- The Grey Team dominated the Blue Team on the way to a 27-7 victory in the 2017 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. Former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell's son, Joseph Brunell, threw two touchdowns for the Grey squad.
Bill O'Brien to Return to Texans: Latest Comments and Reaction
- John McClain of the Houston Chronicle tweeted, "O'Brien wants to put to an end all the speculation that he's trying to leave the Texans. Said he will be back."
