Seahawks vs. Falcons: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks mounted a come-from-behind effort to take down the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field in Week 6, but the NFC South champions refused to let their foot off the gas Saturday with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

In a 36-20 win over the Seahawks at the Georgia Dome, the Falcons rode the production of quarterback Matt Ryan and an energized front seven to clinch their first berth in the NFC title game since January 2013.

And the W goes to Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/C4FVyynfPx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2017

Ryan, widely considered the league's MVP front-runner, was locked in throughout and completed 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in an efficient display that was unprecedented against the Seahawks under head coach Pete Carroll, according to NFL Research on Twitter:

Matt Ryan: 330 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT today



Would be only QB with 300+ pass yds, 3+ pass TD, and 0 INT vs the Seahawks in the Pete Carroll era — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 15, 2017

And once again, Julio Jones (six receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown) served as Ryan's No. 1 option on a day when the Falcons didn't shy away from aggressive shots against Seattle's shorthanded secondary.

Running back Devonta Freeman chipped in 18 touches for 125 total yards and a touchdown, but his most eye-popping contribution came late in the third quarter when Ryan hit him for a 53-yard completion that included a filthy juke, as the NFL showed on Twitter:

Tevin Coleman added 79 total yards and a score as the Falcons imposed their will in the trenches. That dominance afforded Ryan the time necessary to carve up the Seahawks defense, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke:

Falcons' O-line is dominating. Cut lanes are huge, Ryan staying clean in the pocket. Without Thomas, Seattle had to win up front. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 14, 2017

Russell Wilson was relatively sharp to the tune of 225 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-30 passing, but the Seahawks couldn't muster consistency in the running game to take the pressure off their signal-caller.

Thomas Rawls, who gashed the Detroit Lions for a franchise playoff-record 161 rushing yards a week ago, was limited to 11 carries for 34 yards—29 of which came on Seattle's opening drive.

However, the picture wasn't always so bleak for the NFC West champs.

The Seahawks landed the first punch with a 14-play, 89-yard drive that was punctuated by a Jimmy Graham touchdown on the game's opening possession, and they owned a 10-7 lead with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter.

And just when it looked like Seattle was going to find the end zone again after Devin Hester returned a punt 80 yards deep into Atlanta territory, a holding penalty on linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis flipped field position and momentum.

The Seahawks were sent scrambling into the shadow of their own goal post, and the Falcons followed up with a safety of Wilson, as the NFL documented on Twitter:

Russ is tripped by his own lineman into the end zone.



2 POINTS! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/y882OXGwzO — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017

From that point forward, Seattle couldn't keep up.

Atlanta ripped off a 99-yard touchdown drive before the end of the first half, and another seven-point strike courtesy of Freeman to open the third quarter told the story, as Bleacher Report's Jason Cole noted:

#Falcons with TD drives of 75, 75 and 99. Surgical stuff — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) January 14, 2017

The Seahawks had a glimmer of hope when Wilson drove them into Atlanta territory with under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but an interception by safety Ricardo Allen sealed their fate.

The Falcons' late-game composure allowed them to cap off the victory without any drama, and it set up a date next Sunday against either the Dallas Cowboys or Green Bay Packers—whom Atlanta defeated in a 33-32 thriller on Oct. 30.

With Green Bay and Dallas slated to clash on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, the Falcons will undoubtedly be pulling for the Packers.

Not only would a Green Bay win allow Atlanta to host the NFC Championship Game, but the Packers' 31st-ranked pass defense would also be a dreamy matchup for the Falcons' top-flight aerial attack.