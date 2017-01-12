Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 12

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Vance Joseph to Broncos: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

"It's official," Denver Broncos president John Elway tweeted . "Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!"

Broncos OC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Mike Williams Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

"I am grateful for the opportunity and for everyone who has been a part of my journey," Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams said in a tweet . "As I close this chapter, I am excited and looking forward to starting the next chapter of my life. #2017NFLDraft "

Ezekiel Elliott Unharmed After Car Accident Near Cowboys' Practice Facility

Following a minor car accident that left Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott unharmed, the star running back tweeted, " I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol "

Pacific Pro Football League Details Announced for Non-NFL-Eligible Players

McCaffrey said of his new professional football league for players who've graduated high school but aren't playing in college, per of USA Today. "We're hoping to provide them with that choice." "It'll make sense for a lot of young men and a lot of families," co-founder Edsaid of his new professional football league for players who've graduated high school but aren't playing in college, per Tom Pelissero USA Today. "We're hoping to provide them with that choice."

