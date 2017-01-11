Mike Williams Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Mike Williams declared for the 2017 NFL draft Wednesday. 

Williams posted a statement about his decision on Twitter: 

Williams developed into Clemson's big-play threat along the outside as Deshaun Watson's favorite target. During his redshirt junior year, he put up a career-high 98 receptions for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Williams also played a pivotal role in the Tigers' College Football Playoff National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, catching eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu offered a strong endorsement of Williams after seeing him wreak havoc on the Alabama secondary:

Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller both tweeted that Williams should thrive at the next level:

It was a triumphant return for a player who suffered a neck injury that forced him to miss nearly all of the 2015 season:

He owes that success to the speed he couples with a 6'3" frame, which makes him a nightmare to cover. 

Williams is going to garner plenty of attention from NFL teams looking for wide receiver help. In his most recent big board, Miller listed him as the No. 6 player overall and the No. 1 wideout.

Williams is almost certain to go in the first round, especially with teams such the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers desperate for competent pass-catchers. 

