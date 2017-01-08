2017 NFL Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Big-Name Targets

Approximately two months separate Wild Card Weekend and NFL free agency. Teams cannot contact or negotiate with players until March 7. Players can officially sign on March 9, but the rumors have already made its rounds via unnamed sources.

Which impending free agents have new teams attached their names? How much should we buy into these early rumors? Do certain players fit with the potential clubs? We’ll also pin down a prediction for each player discussed below.

Colin Kaepernick , QB, San Francisco 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick could opt out of the final year on his deal to become a free agent, which seems likely, due to owner Jed York’s decision to rebuild the franchise.

York has already wiped the slate clean for the general manager and head coach positions. The new tandem will probably bring in their own vision, which includes a quarterback to tie their success or failure to for the next few years. San Francisco currently holds the No. 2 pick in the draft.

As for Kaepernick, his numbers don’t look terrible after starting 11 games in 2016. He finished with 16 touchdown passes and only four interceptions while completing 59.2 percent of his passes. He also ran for 468 yards and two scores.

However, it’s the signal-caller’s pregame stance that may keep him on the outside looking in on the current roster and the league. According to New York Daily News reporter Ebenezer Samuel, personnel executives labeled Kaepernick’s protests as “baggage” and essentially toxic to a locker room:

"I wouldn’t touch the guy. (He) still has some in the tank, but (is) not worth bringing him into your building . . . too much of a distraction and also not what you want in the locker room," said the personnel person.

Contrary to the above viewpoint, Kaepernick’s teammates voted him the most inspirational and courageous player; he received the Len Eshmont Award.

Obviously, the optics don’t match what the players felt inside the locker room. With this documented fact, it’s plausible the 49ers’ signal-caller could remain as the veteran presence until the starter takes the reins. He could also land with a veteran-laden roster that can absorb his cause and not allow the gesture to overshadow the football team.

Prediction: Stays with 49ers through contract year

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Buffalo Bills

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Nowadays, the Buffalo Bills decision-makers seem confused on what pathway to take toward the future. Nonetheless, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports they’re not planning to hand over a $15.5 million option bonus to quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the offseason. With the additional cash, the Bills would ensure $30.75 million for his contract over the next five years.

Taylor carries a steep price tag if he stays in Buffalo. The team has already fired head coach Rex Ryan, which opens the door for more changes as the new skipper walks in and hires his staff.

Unless the new head coach wants Taylor in town, the 27-year-old dual-threat quarterback will look for a starting job elsewhere while the Bills escape the hefty bill.

Taylor profiles as the ultimate game-managing passer, similar to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. He’s not going to win a lot of games with his arm throwing downfield to receivers. However, he’s able to move the pocket, take off on the run and avoid turning the ball over. The Bills signal-caller has thrown only six interceptions in each of the last two seasons.

With a productive ground attack, Taylor has been effective under Ryan, who’s far from a quarterback whisperer. In 2016, Buffalo’s offense ranked 10th in points scored.

A team fielding a dynamic ground attack with speedy wide receivers or a big-target tight end could fit Taylor into its offense and challenge for a playoff spot.

Prediction: Signs a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals

Kenny Britt, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Once upon a time, the Tennessee Titans selected Kenny Britt with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2009 draft. Eight years later, he completed his first 1,000-yard season with the Los Angeles Rams’ archaic offense that ranks last in points scored.

Despite the unproductive offensive attack under former head coach Jeff Fisher and interim John Fassel, Britt flashed as a potential go-to target. After putting together his best statistical year, clubs will attempt to acquire him as a solid No. 2 option.

According to Breaking Burgundy reporter Ben Standig, the Washington Redskins would attempt to acquire Britt to compensate for losing either or both wideouts DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon.

Who's Most Likely to Remain with His Current Team? Colin Kaepernick Tyrod Taylor Kenny Britt Submit Vote vote to see results Who's Most Likely to Remain with His Current Team? Colin Kaepernick 54.1%

Tyrod Taylor 18.9%

Kenny Britt 27.0% Total votes: 37

Kirk Cousins serves as a good but not elite quarterback in this league. Nonetheless, he doesn’t need elite offensive skill players around him; he just needs enough decent weapons in the huddle.

Washington’s signal-caller threw for a career-high 4,917 yards, and four receivers logged at least 66 catches. Cousins spreads the ball adequately. Britt doesn’t have to bring 1,000 yards to the table. He can simply contribute to an overall group of wide receivers and tight ends within a highly productive offense.

Prediction: Washington allows Garcon and Jackson to walk and signs Britt to fill the void with Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson behind him on the depth chart.

Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

Follow Maurice Moton on Twitter intriguing discussions and analysis on NFL and college football topics.