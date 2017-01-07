Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 7

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 7
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
29
Reads
0
Comments

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Friday night and Saturday morning.

NFL Rookie of the Year 2016 Finalists Announced: Full List of Players, Reaction

  • According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the finalists for 2016 Rookie of the Year are Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, Joey Bosa and Deion Jones.
  • Click here for more.

                                   

Jamal Adams Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

                      

NFL Associated Press All-Pro Teams 2016: Complete List of Players and Reaction

                                  

P.J. Fleck to Minnesota: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

                     

Chuck Pagano Reportedly to Return as Colts Head Coach: Latest Details, Reaction

  • According to Alex Marvez of Sporting News, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to bring head coach Chuck Pagano back for his sixth season.
  • Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.