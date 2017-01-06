NFL Associated Press All-Pro Teams 2016: Complete List of Players and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Associated Press announced the 2016 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday, headlined by Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan, who beat out New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady for the first-team quarterback spot.

Here is a rundown of the entire First Team courtesy of the AP:

2016 AP NFL All-Pro First Team Position Player Team Offense QB Matt Ryan ATL RB Ezekiel Elliott DAL Flex David Johnson ARI WR Antonio Brown PIT WR Julio Jones ATL TE Travis Kelce KC LT Tyron Smith DAL RT Jack Conklin TEN LG Kelechi Osemele OAK RG Zack Martin DAL C Travis Frederick DAL Defense Edger Rusher Khalil Mack OAK Edger Rusher Vic Beasley Jr. ATL Interior Lineman Aaron Donald LA Interior Lineman Damon Harrison NYG LB Von Miller DEN LB Bobby Wagner SEA LB Sean Lee DAL CB Aqib Talib DEN CB Marcus Peters KC S Landon Collins NYG S Eric Berry KC DB Chris Harris Jr. DEN Special Teams K Justin Tucker BAL P Johnny Hekker LA KR Cordarrelle Patterson MIN PR Tyreek Hill KC Special Teamer Matthew Slater NE Associated Press

Ryan and Brady are arguably the top two candidates for NFL MVP honors, and Matty Ice's selection over Brady—who missed four games due to a suspension—could be a sign of things to come in MVP voting.

The 2016 campaign was the best of Ryan's career, as he threw for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions en route to leading Atlanta to the NFC South title.

Brady countered with 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 contests.

Additionally, three rookies made the All-Pro Team: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill and Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was a banner year for first-year players in that regard:

3 rookies made the NFL All-Pro Team (Ezekiel Elliott, Tyreek Hill, Jack Conklin). First time since 1981 that 3 rookies made the team. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2017

Elliott was one of an NFL-high five players to make the team from the Cowboys, and he discussed the importance of the honor, per Barry Wilner of the AP:

It's special. Just to be able to come into this league my first year and dominate and just play at the level I'm playing, and just kind of get these honors already as a rookie, it means a lot. I was never even All-American in college. I was never a first-team All-American. I'll never get a Buckeye tree at Ohio State. That's the one thing that I regret the most. Kind of seeing it come into the league and making All-Pro this rookie year, it definitely means a lot.

David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals joined Elliott as a running back selection, which left the Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell off the team despite a historic season, according to the Steelers' official Twitter account:

In 2016, Le'Veon Bell became the 1st player in NFL history to average at least 100 rushing & 50 receiving yards per game in a season. pic.twitter.com/6u6wuV9ZG9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2017

Including the three rookies, 17 players earned All-Pro honors for the first time in their careers. Only seven players named to the 2015 All-Pro Team repeated the honor in 2016.

The AP (h/t Levi Damien of SilverandBlackPride.com) also released the Second Team Friday:

2016 AP NFL All-Pro Second Team Position Player Team Offense QB Tom Brady NE RB David Johnson ARI Flex Le'Veon Bell PIT WR Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR Mike Evans TB TE Greg Olsen CAR LT David Bakhtiari GB RT Mitchell Schwartz KC RT Marcus Cannon NE LG Marshal Yanda BAL RG David DeCastro PIT C Alex Mack ATL Defense Edger Rusher Jadeveon Clowney HOU Edger Rusher Cameron Wake MIA Edger Rusher Olivier Vernon NYG Edger Rusher Brandon Graham PHI Interior Lineman Ndamukong Suh MIA Interior Lineman Calais Campbell ARI Interior Lineman Gerald McCoy TB LB Lorenzo Alexander BUF LB Luke Kuechly CAR LB Lavonte David TB LB C.J. Mosley BAL LB Zach Brown BUF LB Zachary Orr BAL LB Alec Ogletree LA LB Dont'a Hightower NE LB Whitney Mercilus HOU LB Bernardrick McKinney HOU CB Janoris Jenkins NYG CB Casey Hayward SD CB Malcolm Butler NE S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix GB S Devin McCourty NE DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie NYG Special Teams K - - P Marquette King OAK KR Tyler Lockett SEA PR - - Special Teamer Nate Ebner NE Associated Press

Johnson was the only player to be named to both teams, as he made the First Team as a flex and the second team as a running back.

Although Brady was edged to First-Team honors, he did manage to headline the Second Team despite his four-game absence.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.