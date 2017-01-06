NFL Associated Press All-Pro Teams 2016: Complete List of Players and Reaction

The Associated Press announced the 2016 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday, headlined by Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan, who beat out New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady for the first-team quarterback spot.

Here is a rundown of the entire First Team courtesy of the AP:

2016 AP NFL All-Pro First Team
Position Player Team
Offense
QB Matt Ryan ATL
RB Ezekiel Elliott DAL
Flex David Johnson ARI
WR Antonio Brown PIT
WR Julio Jones ATL
TE Travis Kelce KC
LT Tyron Smith DAL
RT Jack Conklin TEN
LG Kelechi Osemele OAK
RG Zack Martin DAL
C Travis Frederick DAL
Defense
Edger Rusher Khalil Mack OAK
Edger Rusher Vic Beasley Jr. ATL
Interior Lineman Aaron Donald LA
Interior Lineman Damon Harrison NYG
LB Von Miller DEN
LB Bobby Wagner SEA
LB Sean Lee DAL
CB Aqib Talib DEN
CB Marcus Peters KC
S Landon Collins NYG
S Eric Berry KC
DB Chris Harris Jr. DEN
Special Teams
K Justin Tucker BAL
P Johnny Hekker LA
KR Cordarrelle Patterson MIN
PR Tyreek Hill KC
Special Teamer Matthew Slater NE

Associated Press

Ryan and Brady are arguably the top two candidates for NFL MVP honors, and Matty Ice's selection over Brady—who missed four games due to a suspension—could be a sign of things to come in MVP voting.

The 2016 campaign was the best of Ryan's career, as he threw for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions en route to leading Atlanta to the NFC South title.

Brady countered with 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 contests.

Additionally, three rookies made the All-Pro Team: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill and Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was a banner year for first-year players in that regard:

Elliott was one of an NFL-high five players to make the team from the Cowboys, and he discussed the importance of the honor, per Barry Wilner of the AP:

It's special. Just to be able to come into this league my first year and dominate and just play at the level I'm playing, and just kind of get these honors already as a rookie, it means a lot. I was never even All-American in college. I was never a first-team All-American. I'll never get a Buckeye tree at Ohio State. That's the one thing that I regret the most.

Kind of seeing it come into the league and making All-Pro this rookie year, it definitely means a lot.

David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals joined Elliott as a running back selection, which left the Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell off the team despite a historic season, according to the Steelers' official Twitter account:

Including the three rookies, 17 players earned All-Pro honors for the first time in their careers. Only seven players named to the 2015 All-Pro Team repeated the honor in 2016.

The AP (h/t Levi Damien of SilverandBlackPride.com) also released the Second Team Friday:

2016 AP NFL All-Pro Second Team
Position Player Team
Offense
QB Tom Brady NE
RB David Johnson ARI
Flex Le'Veon Bell PIT
WR Odell Beckham Jr. NYG
WR Mike Evans TB
TE Greg Olsen CAR
LT David Bakhtiari GB
RT Mitchell Schwartz KC
RT Marcus Cannon NE
LG Marshal Yanda BAL
RG David DeCastro PIT
C Alex Mack ATL
Defense
Edger Rusher Jadeveon Clowney HOU
Edger Rusher Cameron Wake MIA
Edger Rusher Olivier Vernon NYG
Edger Rusher Brandon Graham PHI
Interior Lineman Ndamukong Suh MIA
Interior Lineman Calais Campbell ARI
Interior Lineman Gerald McCoy TB
LB Lorenzo Alexander BUF
LB Luke Kuechly CAR
LB Lavonte David TB
LB C.J. Mosley BAL
LB Zach Brown BUF
LB Zachary Orr BAL
LB Alec Ogletree LA
LB Dont'a Hightower NE
LB Whitney Mercilus HOU
LB Bernardrick McKinney HOU
CB Janoris Jenkins NYG
CB Casey Hayward SD
CB Malcolm Butler NE
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix GB
S Devin McCourty NE
DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie NYG
Special Teams
K - -
P Marquette King OAK
KR Tyler Lockett SEA
PR - -
Special Teamer Nate Ebner NE

Associated Press

Johnson was the only player to be named to both teams, as he made the First Team as a flex and the second team as a running back.

Although Brady was edged to First-Team honors, he did manage to headline the Second Team despite his four-game absence.

     

