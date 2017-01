Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The NFL announced its finalists for the Rookie of the Year award Friday afternoon, and the NFC East has a strong contingent, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys headline the ballot alongside Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.

