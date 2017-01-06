Jamal Adams Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Capitalizing on a terrific 2016 season and rising stock in the professional ranks, LSU safety Jamal Adams has declared for the 2017 NFL draft.

According to Bleacher Report's Barrett Sallee, Adams announced his intention to enter the draft Friday.

Adams is regarded as one of the top prospects for the upcoming draft, so his decision hardly comes as a surprise.

ESPN's Todd McShay has Adams ranked as the No. 6 overall player for the 2017 draft, and he gave him particularly high marks for his unique instincts:

Plays fast and confident. Interchangeable safety that lines up in multiple spots within the defense. Fast eyes and shows quality awareness for route combinations. Maintains quality leverage. Does a nice job of passing off and marking targets as a drop safety or robber in underneath coverage. Above-average but not elite anticipation when handling the deep half or center field responsibilities. Outstanding awareness and recognition defending the run.

McShay has at least two NFL people who support his recommendation of Adams as a special talent.

Per Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, two different league executives described Adams as the safest player.

"Adams is an easy evaluation," one NFL executive told Jeremiah. "He's big, fast, explosive, physical, great leader, has hips to cover and excellent football DNA."

With an evaluation like that, it's easy to figure out why Adams is choosing to forgo his senior season. He has continued to get better over the course of his college career, being named to the All-SEC second team in 2015 and the All-SEC first team in 2016.



This was a season to forget in many ways for LSU, starting with the firing of head coach Les Miles in September after a 2-2 start.

Despite those struggles, Adams never seemed bothered. He was always a shining star on the field for the Tigers, routinely being in the middle of a pile trying to make a tackle or disrupting the passing game.

Adams will now take those skills to the NFL where he will likely be one of the top players taken.