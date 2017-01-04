Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL Awards

Winner: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (four votes)

It's a strange year for the MVP conversation. Or at least one we're not used to after recent seasons when naming the MVP was just a mere matter of waiting until this point in early January.

In 2015, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was the runaway winner. So was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2014, when he was his usual masterful self. Now, Rodgers may eventually triumph again while taking home the shiniest individual award, and the narrative will feel like that 2014 season.

In 2014, it took only two losses over the first three games for Packers fans to panic. Rodgers famously had five letters for them, and then the Packers lost only two more games throughout the rest of the season.

The Packers took a similar journey in 2016, but this time went deeper into the abyss. They lost four straight games at midseason and entered Week 12 with a 4-6 record. Their only postseason hope rested with winning every remaining game. Which is exactly the promise Rodgers made.

"I feel like we can run the table, I really do," Rodgers told ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky back on Nov. 23, just days after Green Bay's fourth straight loss. "The offense is starting to click a little bit more; we've just got to put together a game where we're more consistent from the first snap to the last."

The Packers did that and so, so much more. They won six straight games to end the season and take the NFC North crown, advancing to the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year. It was a surge orchestrated by Rodgers with his pinpoint accuracy and calm pocket manipulation. Rodgers threw 15 touchdown passes without an interception during those six games while averaging 8.3 yards per attempt with a 121.0 passer rating.

Rodgers yanked his team from the brink of what seemed like certain destruction, a lost season and possibly sweeping offseason change. And now the Packers are hosting a playoff game.

The MVP conversation might be a muddled mess, and an argument can be made for a number of other candidates (see below). But Rodgers made the loudest statement with his season-saving performances.

Others receiving votes: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (two votes); Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (two votes); Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (two votes); New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (two votes)