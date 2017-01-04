Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL Awards

You'll notice a team popping up consistently throughout our year-end consensus awards. Get used to it, because the Dallas Cowboys are set to shine for a while with their offensive youth.

It feels nearly certain that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott will hear their names when the real awards are handed out on Feb. 4. Which awards and how many of them is what we're really waiting to find out.

There are other picks that feel obvious, too. Like the the Chargers' Joey Bosa being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and the Cardinals' David Johnson taking home the Fantasy Player of the Year honors.

But the MVP award, the main event of the evening, is still a cloudy discussion with several worthy candidates.

Our 12 writers—myself, Mike Tanier, Brent Sobleski, Chris Simms, Dan Pompei, Matt Miller, Brad Gagnon, Mike Freeman, Doug Farrar, Tyler Dunne, Gary Davenport and Jason Coleattempted to sift through the confusion there and elsewhere.

