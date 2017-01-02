Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 2

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 2
Associated Press
2
Reads
0
Comments

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Sunday night and Monday morning.

Packers vs. Lions: Score and Twitter Reaction for Sunday Night Football

                                   

Sam Bradford Sets NFL Record for Single-Season Completion Percentage

  • Following the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Chicago Bears, ESPN Stats & Info tweeted, "Sam Bradford's completion percentage of 71.6% this season is the highest in NFL history."
  • Click here for more.

                      

College Football Playoff 2016: Ratings for Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl Revealed

  • The semifinals of the College Football Playoff averaged an 11 rating, which was an 11 percent increase over last season's broadcasts, per ESPM Media Zone.
  • Click here for more.

                                  

Gary Kubiak Retiring from NFL

                     

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

  • Following the New England Patriots' 35-14 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins, the Boston Globe's Ben Volin tweeted, "Brady's 28:2 TD-INT ratio is the best in NFL history. Patriots only threw 2 INTs all year as a team setting a new NFL record. Previous was 5."
  • Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.