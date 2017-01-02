Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 2

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Sunday night and Monday morning.

Packers vs. Lions: Score and Twitter Reaction for Sunday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers lived up to Aaron Rodgers' bold "run the table" prediction, winning their last six games of the season, including Week 17's 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Sam Bradford Sets NFL Record for Single-Season Completion Percentage

Following the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Chicago Bears, ESPN Stats & Info tweeted, " Sam Bradford's completion percentage of 71.6% this season is the highest in NFL history."

College Football Playoff 2016: Ratings for Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl Revealed

The semifinals of the College Football Playoff averaged an 11 rating, which was an 11 percent increase over last season's broadcasts, per ESPM Media Zone.

Gary Kubiak Retiring from NFL

Following the initial Sunday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak announced his retirement in a press conference Monday.

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

Following the New England Patriots' 35-14 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins, the Boston Globe's Ben Volin tweeted, " Brady's 28:2 TD-INT ratio is the best in NFL history. Patriots only threw 2 INTs all year as a team setting a new NFL record. Previous was 5."

