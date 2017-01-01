Sam Bradford Sets NFL Record for Single-Season Completion Percentage

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford ended the 2016 season with the highest completion percentage in NFL history, per ESPN Stats & Info. The signal-caller went 25-of-33 in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, bringing his completion percentage to 71.6 for the year.

Drew Brees set the previous record with a 71.2 percent mark for the New Orleans Saints in 2011.

Bradford spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles and expected to remain the team's starter in 2016 until he was traded to the Vikings for two draft picks, including a first-rounder.

He replaced the injured Teddy Bridgewater (knee) in Minnesota and finished the year with a 7-8 record as the starter.

Bradford also ended the year with a career-high 3,877 passing yards, plus 20 touchdowns to go with only five interceptions.

While the Vikings weren't able to make the playoffs despite a 5-0 start, the quarterback still came through with one of the best seasons of his career. Whether he stays with Minnesota next year or not, the 2010 No. 1 overall pick proved he can be a quality starter in the NFL.

Interestingly, Brees still has a chance to retake the record in his final game of the year against the Atlanta Falcons. Christopher Dabe of NOLA.com noted what the veteran must do Sunday:

If Drew Brees attempts 40 passes today, he would need to complete 33 to top Sam Bradford for season completion percentage record. — Christopher Dabe (@cmdabe) January 1, 2017

He comes into Week 17 having completed 70.9 percent of his passes.