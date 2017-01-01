Patriots vs. Dolphins: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The New England Patriots improved to 14-2 and clinched the top seed in the AFC with a 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-33 passing. He also supplanted Dolphins legend Dan Marino for fourth in all-time passing yards, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin noted Brady and the Patriots both made history in the victory:

Brady's 28:2 TD-INT ratio is the best in NFL history. Patriots only threw 2 INTs all year as a team setting a new NFL record. Previous was 5 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 1, 2017

Wide receiver Julian Edelman closed out the regular season in style, catching eight passes for a career-high 151 yards and a touchdown.

Before the game, the quality of the playing surface at Hard Rock Stadium became a talking point. Stadium personnel had little time to work on the field following Florida State's 33-32 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Friday.

CSN New England's Michael Giardi shared a photo of the grass as well as a shot of workers attempting to patch up the turf prior to the game:

Hard Rock Stadium turf is in awful shape. Played a bowl game here Friday night @CSNNE pic.twitter.com/6noQZPUONy — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 1, 2017

Little over 3 hrs from kickoff and Miami field crew is working on the field. Uncommon to say the least @CSNNE pic.twitter.com/yFNjyQNjWk — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 1, 2017

The Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly noted some players were losing their footing during pregame warm-ups.

The Patriots didn't seem to have any problem with the field in the first half, though, as they jumped out to a 20-7 lead by halftime.

Brady and Martellus Bennett connected on a two-yard pass to get New England on the board in the first quarter. The Patriots shared a replay of the touchdown on Twitter:

Brady fakes it to Blount then finds Bennett in the end zone. Touchdown, #Patriots! https://t.co/IpzqecaYFI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2017

Brady helped New England double its lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter. Michael Floyd got his first touchdown reception as a Patriots player after fighting through four Dolphins defenders en route to the end zone.

It looked like Miami would stop Floyd at the 3-yard line. SNF on NBC showed he was surrounded on all sides:

Michael Floyd is in that pile...and STILL scored a touchdown. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/dRWMYPGRW8 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2017

Miami couldn't wrap up the 27-year-old wideout, however, and he crossed the goal line to complete the 14-yard touchdown.

Stephen Gostkowski connected on two field goals in the second quarter to add to the Patriots' lead.

Jarvis Landry mimicked Floyd with 28 seconds left in the first half to get Miami's first touchdown. The Dolphins wide receiver bounced off a would-be tackler before diving to the corner of the end zone on an eight-yard pass from Matt Moore.

According to SportsCenter, it was the first touchdown New England had allowed in the last 10 quarters.

ESPN's Trey Wingo praised Landry's effort on the score, especially in light of his team's poor start to the game:

If every Dolphin was playing like Jarvis Landry, THEY might be up by 13 instead of New England — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 1, 2017

Kenny Stills brought the Dolphins to within a score with his 25-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive of the third quarter, but Edelman helped the Patriots restore their 13-point lead with 6:41 left in the quarter.

Edelman caught a pass from Brady on a curl route, and a block from Floyd allowed him to go 77 yards to the end zone untouched. The NFL provided a replay of the touchdown:

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport didn't think Floyd's hard work on the play would go unnoticed by the Patriots coaching staff:

That was one hellacious block WR Michael Floyd threw on the Julian Edelman long TD. One way to get in Bill Belichick's good graces. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2017

LeGarrette Blount padded New England's advantage with a one-yard touchdown run with 5:33 remaining in the game. The touchdown came after Miami was poised to put points on the board. However, Damien Williams fumbled on the Patriots' 6-yard line. Shea McClellin recovered the fumble and returned it to the Dolphins' 18-yard line to set up Blount's run, which effectively sealed New England's win.

The 21-point loss at home isn't an encouraging result for Miami, which dropped to 10-6, as it prepares for the playoffs. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee injury didn't derail the Dolphins' postseason hopes, but it will be a big hurdle for the team to overcome in the Wild Card Round.

On Monday, the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported the Dolphins have kept the door open for Tannehill to return in the playoffs. In the event Moore is forced to start for Miami in the postseason, the team could be looking at an early exit.

Sunday was business as usual for the Patriots, and nothing from their win should give fans any less reason to expect a ninth AFC title. New England is firing on all cylinders, and its top competition will be without its starting quarterback after Oakland Raiders star Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in Week 16.

Especially having clinched home-field advantage, the Patriots will be strong favorites to represent their conference in Super Bowl LI.