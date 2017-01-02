Packers vs. Lions: Score and Twitter Reaction for Sunday Night Football

Get ready, Lambeau Field. The playoffs are coming your way.

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North crown and a home game in the postseason Sunday with a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions. Aaron Rodgers made one final MVP statement during the regular season with 300 passing yards, four touchdown throws, 42 rushing yards and zero turnovers as the best player on the field.

Fortunately for Detroit, the Lions qualified for the playoffs before taking the field Sunday, thanks to Washington's loss to the New York Giants. The Lions will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, while Green Bay will host the Giants on Sunday, Jan. 8, per Josh Hill of Fansided (h/t Fox Sports).

Packers leap past the Lions and are NFC North champs! pic.twitter.com/SThvPFnbmn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2017

While Rodgers was brilliant, Green Bay also controlled much of the game on the ground with 153 rushing yards on 31 carries. Aaron Ripkowski led the way with 61 rushing yards, while Ty Montgomery added 44. Ripkowski and Montgomery were among eight Packers to catch passes, and Geronimo Allison finished with a game-high 91 receiving yards.

On the other side, Matthew Stafford finished with 347 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a losing effort. Zach Zenner chipped in 69 rushing yards and a score, while Golden Tate finished with 77 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Despite the high point total, it was nothing but defense in the first quarter with four straight punts to open the game. Detroit's defense set the tone early, but the offense couldn't take advantage when Matt Prater missed a field goal on the first play of the second quarter.

Stafford made history in the first when he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 30,000 career passing yards with a completion to Tate (109 games to Dan Marino's 114), per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

That Stafford did it against the Packers probably didn't come as a surprise to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette given his analysis of the secondary:

Lions receivers are open. Every play. This secondary is a hot mess right now. Even if #Packers defense did hold to force a field goal. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 2, 2017

Vulnerable or not, the Packers defense wasn't the first to break.

Rodgers directed an eight-play, 71-yard touchdown drive and capped it with a pass to Ripkowski to give Green Bay the lead, as the NFL shared:

The Lions struck back when Zenner finished an 11-play touchdown drive with a one-yard run shortly after Stafford found TJ Jones on a deep ball.

Stafford avoided disaster on Detroit's next possession when Clay Matthews dropped a surefire interception. The signal-caller took advantage of Matthews' miscue with six straight completions, the last of which went to Tate for a touchdown.

The Packers started the next drive at their own 25-yard line with 23 seconds left but quickly moved down the field for a 53-yard Mason Crosby field goal to cut the halftime deficit to 14-10.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk weighed in on the play-calling:

A lot of teams would've just taken a knee and run out the first half clock where the Packers had the ball. A lot of teams are stupid. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 2, 2017

Green Bay started the second half with tempo, and it worked to perfection. Rodgers found Davante Adams for a touchdown after connecting with Jordy Nelson three times on the drive. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted the Lions used Darius Slay on Nelson during the first half but didn't on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Rodgers found Adams while he was practically sprinting backward to avoid pressure, as the Packers showed:

Despite pushing the pace on the touchdown drive, Green Bay took a methodical approach on its ensuing drive and missed a chance to take a two-score lead. Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com commented on the strategy switch:

After going tempo last drive, the Packers have chosen to go with more of a malaise attack this time around. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 2, 2017

The Packers lost a key member of their secondary on the next drive when cornerback Quinten Rollins was carted off the field after hitting his head on the turf. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said, "Rollins is going to be taken off on a backboard. A bunch of Packers are kneeling near the Lions sideline where Rollins is on his back."

Green Bay still got the defensive stop, and Rodgers demonstrated his magic when he escaped pressure and hit Allison in the back of the end zone to give the Packers a nine-point lead before Crosby missed the extra point.

Rich Eisen of NFL Network said Rodgers is a one-of-a-kind talent:

Nobody extends a play successfully and in more heartbreaking and breathtaking fashion than @AaronRodgers12



An MVP play right there — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 2, 2017

The NFL shared the head-turning play:

The Lions cut the deficit to six with a Prater field goal but couldn't get the critical stop against Rodgers and the Packers offense. It appeared as if they did, but Rodgers caught them with 12 men on the field and converted the second chance at third down.

He then found Adams for the touchdown and two-point conversion to give the Packers a commanding 31-17 lead with less than three minutes remaining.

Any doubt about the outcome ended when Micah Hyde intercepted Stafford in the end zone, although Detroit did score a touchdown with 13 seconds left when Stafford threw one up for grabs and Anquan Boldin came down with it.

What's Next?

The Lions and Packers will each take the field in the NFC Wild Card Round, with Green Bay hosting the Giants and Detroit hitting the road to face the Seahawks.

The Packers beat the Giants by seven on Oct. 9, and Detroit and Seattle did not play. Green Bay heads into the postseason with six straight wins, while the Lions have lost three in a row and will need to turn things around if they hope to advance.