Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 31

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Friday night and Saturday morning.
Michigan vs. FSU: Score and Reaction for 2016 Orange Bowl
- The Florida State Seminoles snuck by the Michigan Wolverines, 33-32, in the 2016 Orange Bowl. It was Florida State's first win in a bowl game since 2013.
Dak Prescott Reportedly Will Start, Tony Romo to Play in Week 17 vs. Eagles
- ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted: "Dak Prescott still will start Sunday, but Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez are expected to see action; for how long remains to be determined."
Stanford vs. UNC: Score and Reaction for 2016 Sun Bowl
- The Stanford Cardinal pulled out a 25-23 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2016 Sun Bowl. Stanford star running back Christian McCaffrey sat out the game to begin preparations for the NFL draft.
Robert Mathis Retires: Latest Comments and Reaction
- “I want to walk away, not limp away," Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Robert Mathis said of his decision to retire, per Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official website. "The rest of my body goes to my kids."
Nebraska vs. Tennessee: Score and Reaction for 2016 Music City Bowl
- The Tennessee Volunteers topped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 38-24, in the 2016 Music City Bowl. Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs was 23-of-38 for 291 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He ran for another 118 yards and three touchdowns.
