Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 30

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Thursday night and Friday morning.

Former BYU Head Coach LaVell Edwards Dies at Age 86

Kalani Sitake said of LaVell Edwards, per of the Daily Herald. "He's a great man, very wise, but I think more than anything he is so humble and such a great example. I hope I can be just like him. There are a lot of great things about him that I love." "LaVell not only changed the program but he changed a lot of lives," BYU head football coachsaid ofEdwards, per Jared Lloyd Daily Herald. "He's a great man, very wise, but I think more than anything he is so humble and such a great example. I hope I can be just like him. There are a lot of great things about him that I love."

Marvin Lewis Denies Retirement Rumors, Says He Plans to Return for 2017 Season

In an interview with Alex Marvez and Ross Tucker on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis denied rumors of his impending retirement and said he plans to return to the team for the 2017 season.

Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech: Score and Reaction for 2016 Belk Bowl

The Virginia Tech Hokies took down the Arkansas Razorbacks, 35-24, in the 2016 Belk Bowl. Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans went 21-of-33 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Eifert Injury Update: Bengals TE Undergoes Back Surgery

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted: "#Bengals coach Marvin Lewis says on @ SiriusXMNFL that TE Tyler Eifert underwent back surgery on Tuesday. Rough year for him."

USF vs. South Carolina: Score and Reaction for 2016 Birmingham Bowl

USF pulled off a 46-39 victory over South Carolina in the 2016 Birmingham Bowl. USF quarterback Quinton Flowers went 23-of-32 for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Flowers added 105 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as well.

