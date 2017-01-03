NFL Free Agency 2017: An Early Breakdown of This Year's Class

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
- Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears
- Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland Browns
- DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins
- Pierre Garcon, Washington Redskins
- Kenny Britt, Los Angeles Rams
Now this is an interesting list. There's some serious meat on the bone at the wide receiver position in free agency in 2016.
2016 was supposed to essentially be a formality for Alshon Jeffery of the Chicago Bears. Play the season under the franchise tag, show he can stay healthy and Jeffery would reap the whirlwind next spring.
Instead Jeffery earned a four-game suspension for PEDs, the 26-year-old missed the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season and now Jeffery's future is cloudier than ever.
Things may not have gone according to plan for Jeffery, but they went better than anyone dared hope for Terrelle Pryor.
In a dark season for the Cleveland Browns, Pryor was a rare bright spot—a 27-year-old who entered 2016 a converted quarterback trying to salvage his career and left it a dangerous vertical threat at wide receiver who topped 1,000 yards despite the Browns' pathetic quarterback play.
Demand will be high for Pryor's services, but the Browns have more cap space than any team in the NFL. They can easily afford to keep him—and desperately need to.
Then there's DeSean Jackson, who just posted his fifth 1,000-yard season and second since joining the Redskins back in 2014.
As Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia wrote, there may be a homecoming in the works for the 30-year-old, who reportedly told former teammates LeSean McCoy and Brandon Graham he'd like to re-sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.
"I'm just happy because I kinda knew already. I've talked to him. I talked to him when Doug (Pederson) got hired. He was like, 'Tell Coach come get me.' We have fun during the season. He's like, 'B.G., I'll be back.' But now that it's official, as far as the season about to be over, I think you'll be hearing a lot of noise about DeSean. ... I'm saying official as far as the end of season, now we're gonna really see."
We'll see indeed. And with both Jackson and Pierre Garcon about to hit free agency after 1,000-yard seasons,, the Redskins may soon be in full-blown scramble mode at wide receiver.
Best of the Rest: Kamar Aiken, Baltimore Ravens, Anquan Boldin, Detroit Lions, Michael Floyd, New England Patriots, Ted Ginn, Carolina Panthers, Vincent Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jeremy Kerley, San Francisco 49ers, Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati Bengals, Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings, Brian Quick, Los Angeles Rams, Steve Smith, Baltimore Ravens, Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins, Markus Wheaton, Pittsburgh Steelers, Terrance Williams, Dallas Cowboys, Robert Woods, Buffalo Bills. Kendall Wright, Tennessee Titans