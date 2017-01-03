NFL Free Agency 2017: An Early Breakdown of This Year's Class

After 17 weeks, 512 games and over 30,000 minutes of play, the 2016 NFL regular season is over.

For 12 fortunate and successful franchises, the fun is only beginning. Teams from Dallas to Seattle and New England to Oakland are about to begin the postseason tournament, a single-elimination slugfest that will culminate in Houston at Super Bowl LI.

For everyone else, it's the end of the line—for some more than others.

The new league year doesn't technically start until March, but many players have already begun a waiting game of sorts. Those players, you see, are about to hit free agency. Some will hit the jackpot. Others may see their NFL careers come to an end. Most will fall somewhere in between.

This year's class has a bit of everything, from record-setting quarterbacks who won't sniff the open market to Pro Bowl pass-rushers who just might. Need a productive wide receiver or a veteran pass-blocker? The NFL's free-agent emporium has you covered.

Some fans will say that it's too early to look ahead at the best of this class. Those fans also likely root for teams that are still alive. Supporters of the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers can't wait to forget about 2016 and look ahead to 2017.

So let's do that with an early breakdown of the best of the impending unrestricted free-agent crop.