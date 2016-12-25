Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 25

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Browns Beat Chargers to Avoid 0-16 Season: Score, Highlights and Top Reaction

Following the Cleveland Browns' 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers in Week 16, the team's Twitter account tweeted the thoughts of defensive back Jamar Taylor: " It feels good to get a win for Hue and this city."

Bengals vs. Texans: Score and Twitter Reaction for Saturday Night Football

The Houston Texans secured the AFC South division title with a 12-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.

Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee: Score and Reaction for 2016 Hawaii Bowl

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors came into the 2016 Hawaii Bowl at 6-7 but looked much better than that in a 52-35 drubbing of Middle Tennessee.

Colts vs. Raiders: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

The Oakland Raiders may have beaten the Indianapolis Colts 33-25, but the week might have ultimately been a loss for them. Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in the victory.

Vikings vs. Packers: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

It's safe to say that any worry over Aaron Rodgers' 2016 season can be put to rest. After Saturday's 38-25 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers have now won five straight. Rodgers' passer rating over that stretch is 119.8.

