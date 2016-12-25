Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee: Score and Reaction for 2016 Hawai'i Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Hawaii Bowl was won by the team that had to travel the least.

Hawaii was just 6-7 coming into the game, but the Rainbow Warriors showcased their offensive ability with a 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee.

The official bowl account noted the final score for the victory for Hawaii:

Mele Kalikimaka was the thing to say to Dru Brown on Christmas Eve. The quarterback was outstanding for the Rainbow Warriors, finishing with four passing touchdowns and a rushing score, plus 275 passing yards.

In a game that featured 87 points and 1,045 total yards between the two teams, the sophomore was the best player on the field.

Diocemy Saint Juste didn't get in to the end zone but helped out a lot with 170 rushing yards on 25 carries. John Ursua added six catches for 120 receiving yards in the win.

Blue Raiders quarterback Brent Stockstill—who missed the last three games of the regular season with a broken collarbone—struggled with consistency in his return to the field. While he had 420 passing yards and three touchdowns, he also turned the ball over three times.

Hawaii capitalized on these mistakes, scoring 21 points off turnovers in the first half to create separation early.

Richie James certainly did his part with 162 receiving yards, 52 rushing yards and two total touchdowns to conclude his incredible sophomore season.

Denny Scharze of the Lansing State Journal had high praise for the versatile player:

Richie James from MTSU will be a pro. Very impressive. — Denny Schwarze (@dschwarze_lsj) December 25, 2016

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep up with the Hawaii offense, which only punted once in the final 55 minutes of game time.

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

It looked like we could be headed toward a Middle Tennessee blowout based on the first few possessions. Hawaii's first six plays led to two punts, while the Blue Raiders traveled 144 yards for two touchdowns on the same amount of plays.

The second score was a flea-flicker to James, quickly putting the squad in the bowl's record books:

Off to a FAST start! #BlueRaiders 2 TDs in first 5:14 to open the game marks fastest a team has scored 2 TDs in #HawiiBowl history — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) December 25, 2016

However, the game changed quickly on MTSU's third possession, which ended on a sack-fumble recovered by Hawaii. The hosts stole the momentum and didn't look back for the rest of the night.

The Rainbow Warriors scored on the very next play on a touchdown pass to Metuisela 'Unga. The next two minutes featured an interception and then another score just three plays later.

Former Hawaii receiver Greg Salas was proud of the effort:

Way to come back 14 down Hawaii!! Big time statement to get back in this game. #HawaiiBowl — Greg Salas (@GregSalas1) December 25, 2016

The second quarter continued the barrage, with the Rainbow Warriors adding two more touchdowns to go up 28-14, including a Trayvon Henderson interception taken to the house.

Bryan Fischer of CollegeFootballTalk.com mocked the turnovers from Middle Tennessee:

MTSU really in the giving mood out at the Hawaii Bowl. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 25, 2016

The Blue Raiders finally broke the stretch of 28 straight points with a touchdown before the end of the half, but Hawaii answered right back with a score of its own, earning a 35-21 lead at intermission.

Despite totaling 81 more yards of offense, Middle Tennessee trailed by two touchdowns due to the inability to hold on to the football.

The third quarter was a bit quieter compared to the first half, but Hawaii's aggressiveness paid off with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted six minutes, 36 seconds. The scoring drive featured two fourth-down conversions, including a successful fake punt, to go up 45-28.

As the game continued, Saint Juste could not be stopped on the ground, as noted by Aldo Amato of the Daily News Journal:

#Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste is tearing apart this Blue Raider defense. He has 130 yards tonight. — Aldo Amato (@Aldo_Amato) December 25, 2016

The Rainbow Warriors stayed aggressive, forcing the ball down the field while remaining unafraid of going for it on fourth down.

Dave Cokin of Vegas Insiders credited the coaching staff with the turnaround after the early deficit:

Hawaii played a terrific game after going down 14-0 early. Rolovich did a really nice job in his first season with limited resources. — Dave Cokin (@davecokin) December 25, 2016

Middle Tennessee cut the deficit to 10 points in the fourth quarter, but an 11-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter gave Hawaii a 52-35 advantage with just over three minutes remaining. It ended up being the nail in the coffin, as the Blue Raiders failed to score again in the 17-point final.

This was Hawaii's first bowl appearance since 2010 and first win since 2006. After a poor stretch of seasons under Norm Chow, Nick Rolovich has the program heading back in the right direction after his first year in charge.

Middle Tennessee fell to 8-5 on the season and just 1-5 all time in bowl games. Still, there should be a lot of returning talent in 2017 as the squad tries to contend in Conference USA.

Postgame Reaction

Brown discussed his team's effort, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com):

I think the offensive line played a solid role in that. They played really well the last two games and really all year. Most of the time when the offense isn't working it's my fault. I still think I made some mistakes today, (but) they just weren't magnified. The receivers played great and the coaches called great plays.

Hawaii defensive lineman Kory Rasmussen reflected on the turnaround, per the AP: "I think that's been kind of a trend this year where we start off slow, but after those two scores we all came together on the sideline and said, `Enough is enough, let's go."

Stockstill looked at things from the other side, per the AP: "Obviously, we're disappointed, disappointed for our seniors. I played terrible in first half and put us in a deep hole. We tried to come out of it, but we just didn't make enough plays."

Follow Rob Goldberg on Twitter.