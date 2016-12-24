Vikings vs. Packers: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

If Saturday was any indication, Aaron Rodgers is the last player that teams will want to see if the Green Bay Packers (9-6) are able to punch a ticket to the postseason.

In his team's 38-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field, Rodgers shredded the Vikings' heralded secondary to the tune of 347 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-38 passing. He also scampered for a six-yard score shortly before halftime to put the Vikings in an insurmountable 15-point hole, via the NFL on Twitter:



Jordy Nelson operated as Rodgers' primary target all day long. He picked apart Minnesota's man and zone coverages with precise route running, strong hands and some nifty moves after the catch.

Nelson finished with nine catches for 154 yards and two scores—giving him 15 total on the season. According to NFL Research, Nelson is one of seven receivers to haul in at least 13 receiving touchdowns in three separate seasons.

During Nelson's breakout performance, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano joked about the Vikings' inability to cover the 31-year-old:

I do not think the Minnesota Vikings can see Jordy Nelson. I think he is invisible to them somehow. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 24, 2016

In addition to feeding Nelson at high rates, Rodgers also got his other targets involved on a day when he was locked in and channeling that familiar swagger he's become known for over the years.

Darts from Rodgers were flying all over Lambeau, and his prettiest throw of the day came when he hit Davante Adams (four catches, 44 yards) with a picture-perfect back-shoulder toss, as the NFL documented on Twitter:

Geronimo Allison also came up large in Randall Cobb's absence (ankle) and hauled in four passes for 66 yards as a key supplementary receiving option.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Vikings did a nice job of counterpunching and keeping pace with the Packers' high-powered offense for most of the first half.

Quarterback Sam Bradford (34-of-50, 382 yards, three touchdowns) leaned on Adam Thielen to match Nelson's explosive outing. The third-year receiver answered the call with 12 catches, a career-high 202 yards and two touchdowns—including a 71-yard score midway through the second quarter:

And while the Packers defense tightened up after halftime, Bradford and Thielen exposed some serious holes in Green Bay's secondary that will remain a cause for concern as the team's push for a playoff spot ramps up entering Week 17, according to the Wisconsin State Journal's Art Kabelowsky:

Enjoy this run all you want, but once the playoffs begin, opposing offenses will carve up the Packers' secondary like a Christmas ham. — Art Kabelowsky (@WSJPrepZone) December 24, 2016

The Packers will also have to focus on giving Rodgers some extra time to work from the pocket after the Vikings recorded four sacks and six tackles for loss, as the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Aaron Nagler pointed out:

Packers may do some extra work on their interior mechanics in pass pro this week. All sorts of issues. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) December 24, 2016

But on the whole, Saturday represented another step forward for a Packers team that's on the precipice of a playoff berth.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Rodgers became the first quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards against the Vikings this season, and he will have a chance to help the Packers capture an NFC North title next Sunday when they travel to the Motor City for a clash with the Detroit Lions.

And if Green Bay's 34-27 Week 3 win over the Lions is any indication, Rodgers could have a field day.

The Packers' gunslinger completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns in that early-season triumph, and he could equal or best those numbers considering how hot he's been during the team's five-game winning streak.

The Vikings, however, can play for just pride at this point.

Saturday's loss officially eliminated them from postseason contention, and a once-promising season that started with five straight wins can end 8-8 at best.

It's a disappointing conclusion for a team that once appeared destined to blow expectations out of the water after Adrian Peterson and Teddy Bridgewater suffered serious knee injuries, but the Vikings can snag a silver lining in Week 17 when they host the Chicago Bears and seek to close their campaign on a high note.