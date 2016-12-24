Colts vs. Raiders: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Oakland Raiders bounced back from a pair of lethargic showings to beat the Indianapolis Colts 33-25 Saturday afternoon at Oakland Coliseum, but the result was overshadowed by an apparent right ankle injury to quarterback Derek Carr.

With the Raiders (12-3) cruising in the fourth quarter, Carr dropped back and was twisted to the ground awkwardly by a Colts defender, before he was helped over to the sideline without putting any pressure on his right leg.

Carr was later carted off the field and taken back to the locker room, and NFL.com's Dan Hanzus noted his initial reaction indicated the injury could be severe:

Derek Carr appeared to say, "It's broke" or "It's broken" moments after play ended. Right ankle. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) December 24, 2016

Before he was forced to exit, Carr completed 20 of 30 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He had no problem sitting back in the pocket against a Colts front that had trouble applying pressure, as ESPN.com's Mike Wells observed:

Derek Carr is out here looking like Andrew Luck did against the Jets on MNF a couple weeks ago. Playing 7-on-7 vs. Indy's secondary — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) December 24, 2016

The Raiders were also aided by a balanced rushing attack that feasted thanks to a stellar performance from the offensive line.

Latavius Murray (15 carries, 40 yards) has starred as the Raiders' bell cow in the backfield all season, but on Saturday it was DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard who gave the Colts trouble thanks to their speed past the second level.

Richard was active in the passing and rushing games. He finished with 66 rushing yards, 13 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown that put the Raiders up 19-7 shortly before halftime.

Then there was Washington, who broke out in a big spot and rushed 12 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns—including a 22-yard jaunt in the third quarter to give the Raiders ample breathing room, as the NFL showed on Twitter:

As Washington danced around would-be tacklers, NFL.com's Chris Wesseling took note of his spry disposition:

Damn, DeAndre Washington looks fresh. Raiders backfield more dynamic the past 2 weeks. — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) December 24, 2016

The Colts (7-8) made headway on the ground throughout the first half thanks to a two-pronged backfield featuring Frank Gore and Robert Turbin. Indy finished the day with 24 carries for 103 yards as a team.

However, a pair of first-half interceptions from quarterback Andrew Luck (19-of-29, 288 yards, three total touchdowns) allowed the Raiders to create a cushion, and the Colts could never recover.

Indianapolis was forced to play from behind for the entire second half and wasn't able to lean on its running game to help neutralize the Raiders' vicious pass rush and shorten the game.

But despite Indianapolis' shortcomings, Gore made some history on a day when he tallied 85 total yards from scrimmage, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

Frank Gore is the 1st player in NFL history with 11 consecutive 1,200-yards from scrimmage seasons — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2016

By virtue of the loss, the Colts have been eliminated from playoff contention, which opened the door for the Houston Texans to clinch the AFC South title Saturday night if they can beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the Raiders, all of the focus is on Carr.

Although they will be watching the Kansas City Chiefs intently Sunday night because the Raiders can clinch a first-round bye and AFC West title with a Denver Broncos win, they have to focus on ways they can survive without their franchise quarterback under center.

Matt McGloin will have to shoulder signal-calling responsibilities so long as Carr is out, and the Raiders will need to lean on their three-headed rushing monster in order to take the pressure off the inexperienced quarterback and try to stabilize the offense.

Postgame Reaction

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders' worst fears were confirmed after the game: Carr was diagnosed with a broken fibula that will require surgery. He's out indefinitely.

After the news broke, CSNCalifornia.com's Scott Bair noted it was "dead silent" in the Raiders locker room.

"Feels like we lost the game," Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur. "We lost our leader."

Tafur also reported that "[head coach Jack] Del Rio says team has to rally around the next guy the best it can."

Elsewhere, the Colts came away disappointed after their playoff hopes were dashed.

"We failed," Luck told reporters, per the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer. "I feel like I failed."

Luck also took the blame for a couple of errant throws that led to turnovers, per Fox 59's Mike Chappell: "The interceptions were bad decisions and bad throws. Second was bad on all levels."

"We could never get going," head coach Chuck Pagano said, according to CBS 4's Tricia Whitaker. "Never had momentum to string games together this season like we needed to do. That's disappointing."