Tuesday Morning Digest: Patriots, Packers and the Art of Postseason Peaking

Tuesday Morning Digest: Patriots, Packers and the Art of Postseason Peaking
Has Week 16 become the new Week 17?

The NFL likes to hold off as much playoff drama as possible for a Week 17 grand finale. But the teams themselves had holiday plans. The Chiefs made rump roast of the Broncos' playoff hopes, the Texans cashed in their AFC South E-ZPass when Marcus Mariota got injured, the Colts did Colts things and the Dolphins...took care of their own business despite injuries? That can't be right. (Double checks.) Yep, that happened, too.

Now the AFC playoffs are all set but the seedings, and the NFC is down to just three teams playing for two available slots. The Patriots and Cowboys are already on home-field advantage cruise control. But none of that means you can skip Week 17 with a New Year's Day hangover! Digest is here to tee up next week's biggest games and offer an early look at some playoff storylines with features like:

  • A Packers-Lions preview with guaranteed Nostradamus-like accuracy (you can interpret that a variety of ways).
  • The skinny on Norman-OBJ 2.0, or 3.0, or whatever.
  • What Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree must do to save the Derek Carr-less Raiders.
  • The secret to knowing when to rest starters and when to play for momentum in meaningless games.
  • Regifting opportunities for unwanted quarterbacks.

And much, much more!

