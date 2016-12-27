Tuesday Morning Digest: Patriots, Packers and the Art of Postseason Peaking

Ed Zurga/Associated Press
This week, we hand out some official Monday Morning Digest 2016 Season Awards.
Offensive Line of the Year: Dallas Cowboys
By the way, "Offensive Line of the Year" is an official NFL Honors award now, with Ford as the official sponsor. Someone should get these guys a fleet of F-150s, but Dak Prescott are still in the John Deere 4X4 tax bracket. Paging Tony Romo!
Pass Rush of the Year: Denver Broncos
Von Miller and friends receive a trophy engraved with "We Weren't the Problem."
Run Defense of the Year: Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald and the gang stuffed opposing ballcarriers for no gain or a loss on 30 percent of rushes through Week 15, according to Football Outsiders. Rams intrasquad practices must have consisted of the offense trying helplessly to escape the far corner of the practice field.
Secondary of the Year: New York Giants
Sorry, Broncos and Legion of Boom. Landon Collins, Janoris Jenkins and the deep Giants secondary were making Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford look bad late in the season while you guys were picking fights with reporters, your opponents' benches and your own offenses.
Undrafted Rookie of the Year
Redskins running back Rob Kelley enters Week 17 with 671 yards and six touchdowns.
All-Purpose Special Teamer of the Year: Ellis Weems, Falcons
Weems returned kicks (23.0 yards per return) and punts (11.1) while recording nine special teams tackles and six assists according to NFLGSIS.com. An all-purpose special teamer like Weems takes pressure off a pure speedster like Tayler Gabriel to contribute in the return game. The Falcons offense reaped the dividends this year.
Executive of the Year: Reggie McKenzie, Raiders
The definition of good management: building a 12-win roster while receiving complaints that you aren't spending enough money.
Coordinator of the Year: Kyle Shanahan, Offense, Falcons
Los Angeles realtors are already making cold calls.
Position Coach of the Year: Carnell Lake, Secondary, Steelers
Lake coached up rookies Artie Burns and Sean Davis into capable starters, even though Burns was hurt for much of training camp and Davis had to bounce between cornerback and safety due to injuries.
Mystery Touch Player of the Year: Dontari Poe
From his Hungry Pig Right touchdown catch/run early in the season to Sunday's coal-in-the-Broncos-stocking pull-up jumpshot, Poe has added a dimension of pure goofiness to the often-plodding Chiefs attack. Just don't ask why the Chiefs would waste a surprise trick play that could net them a touchdown in the playoffs when leading 27-10 after the two-minute warning. It's one of those Andy Reid clock-management mysteries.