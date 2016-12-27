Tuesday Morning Digest: Patriots, Packers and the Art of Postseason Peaking

The Vikings were the lords of September. The Bills ruled early October. The Broncos still looked poised to defend their championship in mid-November. Even the Titans had a moment in December.

None of those teams will appear in the playoffs. To reach the playoffs, you have to peak at the right time.

The Packers have won five straight games. Their November troubles are a distant memory. The Steelers have won six straight. Do you even remember Ben Roethlisberger's injury or their four-game losing streak? The Falcons are 4-1 and have outscored their last five opponents 182-91. Their lost shootouts of the early season are long forgotten. After Kansas City's 33-10 blowout of the Broncos on Sunday night, no one is going to suggest that the Chiefs lack big-play capability anymore.

Peaking at the right time is not about magical "momentum" juju. It's about doing the things smart organizations and coaching staffs do to get better when other teams are fading:

Adding playmakers: The Chiefs are obviously a very different team when Tyreek Hill rushes seven times for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a two-week span. The Packers offense became much more dynamic when Ty Montgomery assumed a regular role. Taylor Gabriel's screen-and-whoa capability added an important new dimension to the Falcons offense.

Developing on the fly: The Falcons defense has improved gradually during the season, with young players like Vic Beasley, Ricardo Allen and Deion Jones playing better now than they did early in the year. The Falcons offense is also getting impressive Rando of the Week efforts from deep-bench players like Aldrick Robinson and Josh Perkins. The Steelers have performed a similar trick, with Artie Burns and Sean Davis improving in the secondary while Eli Rogers and others step up in spot duty on offense. In Green Bay, the Davante Adams wisecrack industry has completely dried up.

Getting (and staying) healthy: The Packers were without Clay Matthews and had a rotating roster of injured defensive backs at midseason. Everyone is healthy now, and suddenly they are a much better team. The Steelers' midseason fade coincided with Roethlisberger's injury and too-quick return. Luck is a huge factor when it comes to injuries, of course. But good organizations know how to muddle through an injury crisis without destroying the program.

No team in NFL history has been better at peaking at the right time than the New England Patriots, of course. They approach September the way a marathoner approaches the first five miles or the Michael Jordan Bulls approached the start of the NBA season. They juggle linemen, allow a third-string quarterback to absorb a loss as a necessary evil and even shock the world by trading away starters. New contributors step right up when old ones are injured or jettisoned. The December Patriots are always more formidable than the early-season Patriots, and they only get scarier after New Year's.

But clearly the Packers and Steelers know a little bit about this "peaking properly" business, too. So does Andy Reid. And the young Falcons are proving to be quick studies. All of them are peaking just in time to play in January (if the Packers finish the job next week). We'll soon find out if any of them can keep peaking through February.