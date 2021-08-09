Lakers Rumors: Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade, Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol Amid FA

0 of 3

NBA free agency only officially began on Friday, but the Los Angeles Lakers had the foundation for their 2021-22 squad set even before then. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still the centerpieces, but several new faces will join them this season.

The reloading process began on draft night, as the Lakers and the Washington Wizards agreed to a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to L.A. Once teams were allowed to begin free-agent negotiations on August 2, the Lakers moved quickly to get several deals lined up.

By Friday, Los Angeles had agreed in principle with the likes of Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington.

Los Angeles had to say goodbye to a few familiar faces along the way, though, as Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell were part of the Westbrook deal—and Alex Caruso joined the Chicago Bulls in free agency. Dennis Schroder also hit the open market, though he remains unsigned.

With free agency entering its second wave, the Lakers may not be quite done making moves. There are some intriguing possibilities left on the proverbial table and at least one missed opportunity worth examining.

Let's take a look at the latest Lakers buzz.