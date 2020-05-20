B/R NBA Staff Roundtable: Biggest What-If Trades That Almost Happened

13 of 13

Jason Miller/Getty Images

After three runs to the Finals and one championship, Kyrie Irving decided he no longer wanted to play alongside LeBron James in the summer of 2017.

At the time, Irving was just 25, already a four-time All-Star who had averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists in 2016-17 even while sharing the ball with James and Kevin Love. He had two years remaining on a five-year, $80 million contract, meaning his trade value was quite high.

Before Cleveland ultimately dealt him to the Boston Celtics, the Cavs had another significant offer on the table. The Milwaukee Bucks needed a second star to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo and were willing to sell off some of their young talents to do so.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the Bucks offered Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon to Cleveland for Irving, a deal that would have changed the Eastern Conference for years to come.

Brogdon was coming off Rookie of the Year honors but hadn't yet evolved into the point guard currently averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Indiana Pacers. While Middleton has made All-Star teams each of the past two seasons and is averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last three years, he was putting up just 14.7 points per game during the 2016-17 season.

Both were viewed as good role players, but it wasn't a strong enough offer for a budding superstar like Irving.

Had Cleveland made the deal, the Cavs' lineup of Brogdon, Middleton, James, Love and Tristan Thompson would likely have remained at the top of the conference rather than the version that would ultimately stumble to the No. 4 seed before James dragged it to the Finals. The Cavs would have had length, passing and defense all over their starting lineup, the perfect makeup to take down a then-Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors team.

Perhaps with Middleton and Brogdon, James would have considered staying in Cleveland instead of leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers after watching the Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade go down in flames.

For Milwaukee, not making the deal was a blessing in disguise. Irving would have knee surgery and miss the entire 2018 postseason, and the topic of his free agency in 2019 could have been a distraction for a Bucks team that was just establishing a great level of chemistry.

Milwaukee likely wouldn't have secured the No. 1 seed in the East the past two years, and there's a good chance Irving would still have departed for his hometown Brooklyn Nets, leaving Antetokounmpo's shadow much like he previously left James'.

The Cavs could still be the best team in the East had the deal been completed, and Milwaukee's reign over the conference never would have begun.

—Greg Swartz