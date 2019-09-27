Every NBA Team's Best-Case Scenario for 2019-20

1 of 14

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

30. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers forget they ever tried fast-tracking their post-LeBron James rebuild and instead focus their energy on improving their assets. More specifically, they prioritize player development and cost-cutting. Even more specifically, Darius Garland shoots his way to Rookie of the Year honors, Collin Sexton repeats as a 40 percent three-point shooter and they finally find a new home for Kevin Love.

Cleveland's wish of prospects and picks for Love isn't granted, but it does better than expected by landing a first-round pick and zero long-term contract commitments. The Cavs' own top-10-protected pick is never at risk of escaping Northeast Ohio, as the youngsters enjoy significant personal growth but collectively can't figure out how to win close games.

29. Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier becomes Scary Terry again, and his much-maligned contract actually seems valuable by season's end. Miles Bridges shows he's more than an aerial artist. PJ Washington becomes the seldom-seen rookie glue guy. Malik Monk is one of the season's biggest success stories, as two years of frustration are buried beneath a barrage of pull-up triples and punishing rim-rockers.

Michael Jordan places the franchise's future above his competitive itch, allowing the front office to explore fire-sale opportunities. Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Willy Hernangomez all attract win-now buyers at the deadline, and one even delivers a future first-round pick.

28. New York Knicks

David Fizdale learned all about positionless basketball during his time with the Miami Heat, and he puts that knowledge to use for this funky-but-talented roster to work.

Julius Randle stuffs the stat sheet with everything, including above-average outside shooting. Mitchell Robinson curbs his foul problems to the point that he's a no-brainer All-Defensive honoree. RJ Barrett makes everyone wonder why they questioned a player who averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as an 18-year-old ACC freshman. Dennis Smith Jr. trends up as a shooter and distributor.

New York is competitive—Robinson and a more aggressive Frank Ntilikina bring the 'Bockers out of the bottom third in defensive efficiency—and sticks closer to the playoff picture than everyone expects. The Knicks bow out of the postseason race late, but the basketball gods reward their hard work with a big win at the draft lottery.

27. Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant sprints to the Rookie of the Year award while becoming only the sixth NBA freshman to average 20 points, five assists and five rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. draws Most Improved Player votes and flirts with a 20-point, 10-rebound nightly average. Brandon Clarke snags an All-Rookie roster spot. Marko Guduric claims a regular rotation role. Bruno Caboclo proves last season's strong finish was no fluke.

While Memphis never seriously threatens for a playoff spot, new head coach Taylor Jenkins passes all of his player development assignments. The revamped front office also aces its biggest tests by not only fetching a first-round pick for Andre Iguodala but collecting another for Jae Crowder at the deadline.

26. Phoenix Suns

The hiring of Monty Williams proves to be a stroke of genius, as this oft-directionless team finally has a vision for its future. Moreover, it has one of the Association's most productive guard-big man tandems in first-time All-Star Devin Booker and 22-point, 12-rebound nightly supplier Deandre Ayton. #ValleyBoyz trends across Twitter more than once, much to the delight of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s bank account.

Ricky Rubio and Ty Jerome finally fill a glaring void at point guard. Cameron Johnson lives up to his status as a lottery pick and scores an All-Rookie first-team spot. Mikal Bridges makes impressive strides with his volume and efficiency. This still isn't a playoff participant, but all signs are pointing up.