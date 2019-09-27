Every NBA Team's Best-Case Scenario for 2019-20

Every NBA Team's Best-Case Scenario for 2019-20September 27, 2019
Soak it in, hoop heads.
The delectable nectar of NBA optimism will never taste as sweet as it does right now. Everyone starts with a clean slate. Everyone gets the chance to dream impossibly big.
We want in on the fun.
Rather than predict what might go wrong before so many different things do, we're raising our overflowing glasses to a world in which every organization lives its best life in 2019-20. We're still bound by the limits of realism, but if everything broke right for your team this season, how would that look?
Read on to see for all 30 squads, which are ranked by our subjective view of their season starting points.
30-26
30. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers forget they ever tried fast-tracking their post-LeBron James rebuild and instead focus their energy on improving their assets. More specifically, they prioritize player development and cost-cutting. Even more specifically, Darius Garland shoots his way to Rookie of the Year honors, Collin Sexton repeats as a 40 percent three-point shooter and they finally find a new home for Kevin Love.
Cleveland's wish of prospects and picks for Love isn't granted, but it does better than expected by landing a first-round pick and zero long-term contract commitments. The Cavs' own top-10-protected pick is never at risk of escaping Northeast Ohio, as the youngsters enjoy significant personal growth but collectively can't figure out how to win close games.
29. Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier becomes Scary Terry again, and his much-maligned contract actually seems valuable by season's end. Miles Bridges shows he's more than an aerial artist. PJ Washington becomes the seldom-seen rookie glue guy. Malik Monk is one of the season's biggest success stories, as two years of frustration are buried beneath a barrage of pull-up triples and punishing rim-rockers.
Michael Jordan places the franchise's future above his competitive itch, allowing the front office to explore fire-sale opportunities. Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Willy Hernangomez all attract win-now buyers at the deadline, and one even delivers a future first-round pick.
28. New York Knicks
David Fizdale learned all about positionless basketball during his time with the Miami Heat, and he puts that knowledge to use for this funky-but-talented roster to work.
Julius Randle stuffs the stat sheet with everything, including above-average outside shooting. Mitchell Robinson curbs his foul problems to the point that he's a no-brainer All-Defensive honoree. RJ Barrett makes everyone wonder why they questioned a player who averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as an 18-year-old ACC freshman. Dennis Smith Jr. trends up as a shooter and distributor.
New York is competitive—Robinson and a more aggressive Frank Ntilikina bring the 'Bockers out of the bottom third in defensive efficiency—and sticks closer to the playoff picture than everyone expects. The Knicks bow out of the postseason race late, but the basketball gods reward their hard work with a big win at the draft lottery.
27. Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant sprints to the Rookie of the Year award while becoming only the sixth NBA freshman to average 20 points, five assists and five rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. draws Most Improved Player votes and flirts with a 20-point, 10-rebound nightly average. Brandon Clarke snags an All-Rookie roster spot. Marko Guduric claims a regular rotation role. Bruno Caboclo proves last season's strong finish was no fluke.
While Memphis never seriously threatens for a playoff spot, new head coach Taylor Jenkins passes all of his player development assignments. The revamped front office also aces its biggest tests by not only fetching a first-round pick for Andre Iguodala but collecting another for Jae Crowder at the deadline.
26. Phoenix Suns
The hiring of Monty Williams proves to be a stroke of genius, as this oft-directionless team finally has a vision for its future. Moreover, it has one of the Association's most productive guard-big man tandems in first-time All-Star Devin Booker and 22-point, 12-rebound nightly supplier Deandre Ayton. #ValleyBoyz trends across Twitter more than once, much to the delight of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s bank account.
Ricky Rubio and Ty Jerome finally fill a glaring void at point guard. Cameron Johnson lives up to his status as a lottery pick and scores an All-Rookie first-team spot. Mikal Bridges makes impressive strides with his volume and efficiency. This still isn't a playoff participant, but all signs are pointing up.
25-21
25. Washington Wizards
External observers might say a best-case scenario involves a Bradley Beal trade fueling an inevitable rebuild. But the Wizards insist they want to keep the All-Star guard, so their best-case scenario involves an All-NBA performance for him and a supermax commitment for them.
John Wall never leaves the injury report, so he's healthy enough to join the perpetually improving Beal at the start of the 2020-21 campaign. That frees the youngsters to spread their wings, with Troy Brown Jr. thriving as a secondary shot-creator, Rui Hachimura ranking among the rookie scoring leaders, Thomas Bryant delivering the rare 100-block, 100-triple campaign and Moritz Wagner securing his place in Washington's future.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder
One version of OKC's best-case scenario sees everything falling into place for a surprise playoff appearance. Chris Paul gets rejuvenated by a change of address and makes 75 appearances for the first time since 2014-15. Danilo Gallinari sets a career high in scoring for the third time in five years. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters the Most Improved Player discussion. Andre Roberson's return lifts the Thunder to first in defensive efficiency.
The other version sees the Thunder lean fully into their post-Russell Westbrook rebuild. OKC trades Paul before the season starts and secures an asset in the swap. Gallinari is so proficient on offense that he sparks a bidding war at the deadline. Gilgeous-Alexander establishes himself as the face of the franchise, Terrance Ferguson splashes with more regularity and Darius Bazley reminds everyone why he was a 5-star recruit.
23. Chicago Bulls
The Bulls haven't had an All-Star representative since 2017. They snap that drought at the Windy City-hosted 2020 festivities, as Lauri Markkanen makes the team and Zach LaVine cracks the starting lineup. Otto Porter Jr. building off last season's strong finish, Wendell Carter Jr.'s defensive impact, Coby White's accelerator and Tomas Satoransky's pass-first mentality all play a part in the transformation of this team, too.
Head coach Jim Boylen's button-pushing gives this group a noticeable edge, and Thaddeus Young's toughness only sharpens it. With Denzel Valentine raining threes and Chandler Hutchison relentlessly attacking, the bench isn't lacking for scoring punch. Chicago goes from a 60-loss stepping stone to a 40-odd-win playoff participant.
22. Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young's ability to replicate his post-All-Star success (24.7 points, 9.2 assists) means Atlanta is no longer in need of a superstar. John Collins' ability to build off last season's breakout means the Hawks have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2016. De'Andre Hunter's ability to connect the dots and Cam Reddish's ability to quiet his critics means Atlanta has a pair of All-Rookie selections for the second straight season.
The Hawks prove they're more than your favorite analyst's favorite League Pass team; they are legitimately good. Evan Turner's passing, Allen Crabbe's sniping and Jabari Parker's scoring breathe life into this reshuffled reserve unit. But Atlanta's rapid up-and-comers are most responsible for the squad's postseason return.
21. Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns shuts down the conversation of basketball's best big man. It's him, and it isn't even close. With Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau long gone, Towns is free to work his magic, and the results are hard to believe. He doesn't quite become the seventh player in league history to average 30 points and 15 boards, but he comes closer than most think is possible.
The Timberwolves are top-heavy, but contract-year Jeff Teague handles the Robin role, Robert Covington returns to the All-Defensive first team and Jarrett Culver claims an All-Rookie first-team spot. Andrew Wiggins looks better than ever under head coach Ryan Saunders, who consistently finds the right option to share the frontcourt with Towns. Minnesota heads back to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus.
20-16
20. Orlando Magic
Orlando proves the value of continuity, while Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross show they're more than contract-year wonders. D.J. Augustin gains entry to the famed 50/40/90 shooting club. Al-Farouq Aminu makes everyone ponder why he didn't snag a bigger deal in free agency, as he's above-average from deep and everywhere on distance.
But those aren't the biggest reasons Orlando returns to the playoffs. The most obvious is Aaron Gordon's growth into a 20-point, five-assist All-Star. The most discussed is Markelle Fultz's healthy, modestly productive season. The most terrifying is Jonathan Isaac's emergence as an all-league defender. And the most underappreciated is Steve Clifford's ability to manage an imbalanced roster.
19. Sacramento Kings
The drought is over. The Kings secure their first postseason berth since Mike Bibby, Bonzi Wells, Metta World Peace and Kevin Martin did the heavy lifting in 2006. Luke Walton once again appears to be a coaching star on the rise, as his uptempo offense and switch-happy defense both earn top-half efficiency rankings.
De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield both make their All-Star debuts and are unguardable in the open court. Marvin Bagley averages nearly 20 points and 10 boards while bumping his three-point conversion rate north of league average. The Kings get their money's worth from Harrison Barnes, Harry Giles fast-tracks his development and the veteran newcomers teach the youngsters how to win.
18. Miami Heat
Once a conglomerate of stars, the Heat now see the perks of a solo-star existence. Namely, they get a firsthand view of Jimmy Butler turning into this season's Paul George—an established star who shatters his previous bests and warrants MVP consideration. The 30-year-old Butler breezes past his old highs of 23.9 points and 5.5 assists while steering South Beach's finest to a top-four seed in the East.
Healthy versions of Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters revive the 7-11 backcourt. Justise Winslow shows his value as a shot-creator, a versatile stopper and a 40-percent three-point shooter. Tyler Herro earns All-Rookie first-team honors. Bam Adebayo factors into the Most Improved Player and All-Defensive discussions. Derrick Jones Jr. keeps the highlight reels rolling and, more importantly, dazzles as a do-it-all defender.
17. New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson shows flashes of once-in-a-generation ability. By year's end, his rookie averages bear a close resemblance to the 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds he put up at Duke last season. He's an easy choice for Rookie of the Year. Jrue Holiday dons an All-Star jersey and earns All-Defensive honors for the third straight year. Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker join Williamson on the All-Rookie teams.
Free-agent signees Derrick Favors and JJ Redick make profound impacts. Not only is their veteran leadership invaluable, but Favors is an elite paint-protector and Redick's sniping gives breathing room to an offense that badly needs it. A healthy Brandon Ingram hints at an All-Star future. It isn't totally hyperbolic to label a healthy Lonzo Ball as the NBA's best passer.
After the Pelicans embark on an Anthony Davis-less playoff run, Alvin Gentry receives more than a few Coach of the Year votes, and David Griffin runs away with the Executive of the Year award.
16. Detroit Pistons
Expecting much better from Blake Griffin after a 24-point, seven-board, five-assist season is tricky. His best-case scenario likely involves repeating those numbers and staying healthy during his age-30 campaign.
The onus for improvement thus falls on the likes of Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Derrick Rose. Each delivers in a big way. Drummond's boards, blocks, steals and dunks net him his second All-NBA selection. Kennard rubs elbows with the league's best shooters thanks to his 43-plus conversion rate from deep. Jackson and Rose collectively keep this offense attacking downhill.
While Dwane Casey can't quite capture his second Coach of the Year award in three years, he factors heavily in the voting after helping Detroit host a first-round playoff series.
15-11
15. Dallas Mavericks
The last Mavericks team with multiple All-Stars was a 55-win behemoth (2009-10). After Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis follow in the footsteps of Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd, the Mavs enjoy their first 50-win campaign in five years, and Doncic receives a smattering of MVP votes.
Tim Hardaway Jr. enjoys his most efficient season as a third wheel. Seth Curry becomes only the 11th sharpshooter in league history with 150 threes and a 45-plus-percent conversion rate. Delon Wright and Dorian Finney-Smith give the Mavs a shutdown stopper for almost any matchup. Isaiah Roby proves to be a walking mismatch and scores his way to an All-Rookie selection.
14. San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs are both who we thought they were and nothing like we imagined.
The familiar faces meet established expectations. Between DeMar DeRozan's continued growth as a creator and LaMarcus Aldridge's 20-10 reliability, both are no-brainer All-Stars. A brief cold spell at the foul line is all that denies Rudy Gay a 50/40/90 slash line. Patty Mills' sniping and quick-strike scoring makes him a Sixth Man of the Year finalist.
Meanwhile, the youngsters mature so rapidly that San Antonio comfortably cruises to a playoff berth. Dejounte Murray finishes in the top five of Defensive Player of the Year voting. Derrick White joins his backcourt mate on the All-Defensive first team. Lonnie Walker IV secures a regular rotation role, Jakob Poeltl anchors the interior and Trey Lyles maximizes his unique size-skill combo.
13. Toronto Raptors
While a championship defense is out of the question, a top-four seed in the East is anything but. No Kawhi Leonard means a greater opportunity for Pascal Siakam, and he shows that glue guys can be All-Star starters, too. A more aggressive Kyle Lowry is a 20-point scorer again, and the Marc Gasol-Serge Ibaka tandem gives Toronto the advantage at center more often than not.
Fred VanVleet takes the Sixth Man of the Year award in a landslide. OG Anunoby is healthy enough to blanket perimeter players, and it's obvious he worked on his outside shot during his rehab. Norman Powell maintains consistency with his three-ball. At least one of Stanley Johnson or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson makes a compelling case to be a long-term keeper.
12. Brooklyn Nets
The Nets resist the temptation to bring back Kevin Durant at any point. He's too important to their future to take any chances. (It doesn't seem like that will be an issue.)
Kyrie Irving has all the efficiency we've come to expect (with even more volume) and none of the locker room drama. The only stories surrounding his leadership are positive tales of his growth in that department. He looks and sounds more comfortable than he ever did in Boston and Cleveland.
That makes Brooklyn a problem for its opponents. A healthy Caris LeVert enjoys an All-Star leap. Head coach Kenny Atkinson finds the right balance to maximize the Jarrett Allen-DeAndre Jordan tandem down low. Joe Harris keeps the three-point percentage crown. Taurean Prince fills in the cracks like a human adhesive. The Nets win 50-plus games and snag the East's No. 3 seed.
11. Indiana Pacers
While holding down the fort during Victor Oladipo's recovery, the Pacers learn how invigorating a star-less existence can be. Instead of following one player's lead, Indy takes each step as a team. With defense from Myles Turner, offense from T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis and Doug McDermott, and both from Malcolm Brogdon, the Pacers are tough to prepare for and exhausting to play against.
By the time a healthy Oladipo returns, the supporting cast is better than any he's had. That makes him better than ever, too, as he's free to find his shots but never has to force the issue. He's an All-Star starter, Turner wins Defensive Player of the Year, Sabonis takes the Sixth Man crown and Indy's 50-odd wins are good enough for third place in the conference.
10. Boston Celtics
Getting Kemba Walker up to speed is a must for the Boston Celtics to hit the ground sprinting. Luckily, his transition might be the simplest of any relocated All-Star. He plays a similar style to his predecessor, Kyrie Irving—each is a score-first lead guard—and he got a head start on the process by playing with new teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart at the FIBA World Cup.
Meanwhile, Tatum and Brown seem relieved and emboldened by the Shamrocks' changing of the guard. Between their likely moves up the offensive pecking order and their release from an awful relationship with Irving, Tatum and Brown get back to being the breakout stars Boston witnessed in the 2018 postseason.
But what takes this Celtics' season from good to great is Gordon Hayward's completed recovery process. His first season in Boston lasted only five minutes before he suffered a gruesome ankle injury, and his second never quite got off the ground because of it. His third could feature him becoming the All-Star the Celtics thought they signed in 2017.
"The reins are off," Hayward wrote on his personal website. "I'm ready to be the player I came here to be."
Hayward makes his All-Star return, and Walker and Tatum join him. Brown factors into the Most Improved Player race. Marcus Smart gets some Defensive Player of the Year votes along with his second straight All-Defensive first-team selection. Between Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, Vincent Poirier, Robert Williams and—to every League Pass subscriber's delight—Tacko Fall, Brad Stevens has a big man for any situation.
The Celtics win more games than they did during either of Irving's two campaigns (at least 56) and show that the Eastern Conference is more than a two-team race.
9. Portland Trail Blazers
The musical chairs occurring out West does nothing to dispatch the Portland Trail Blazers. They not only host a first-round playoff series for the third consecutive season, but they clear that final hurdle to reach full-fledged-contender status.
Damian Lillard does what he does best. He's one of only four players to average 25 points and five assists in each of the last four seasons, and when he extends that streak to a fifth, he secures his first top-three finish in MVP voting.
CJ McCollum embarks on his initial All-Star excursion, as voters can't ignore his steady contributions of 20 points, four assists and 40-plus-percent three-point shooting. That he nearly posts a 50/40/90 slash line sends more than a few All-NBA votes his direction.
Hassan Whiteside is not only a suitable stand-in for Jusuf Nurkic, but the 7-foot import maintains a critical role after the latter's return, as he gives this center rotation an above-the-rim element. Speaking of Nurkic, he enjoys his best season as a passer—learning directly from Pau Gasol helps—and handles the No. 3 scoring role when needed.
But it's not always needed, as Zach Collins makes a noticeable leap, Rodney Hood is more consistent and Anfernee Simons gets shot out of a cannon. The sophomore scoring guard, whom general manager Neil Olshey dubbed the most gifted player he's drafted, wows with limitless range one night and aerial acrobatics the next. He doesn't get the minutes to seriously contend for the Most Improved Player award, but a few savvy voters show their support.
8. Golden State Warriors
Any team with Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell in the starting backcourt isn't winning with defense. But that twosome can be tremendous on basketball's glamorous end.
Splitting touches isn't a concern, as each adds value to the other as an off-ball mover, sniper or decoy. Plus, head coach Steve Kerr can stagger their minutes so both have an opportunity to lead this Kevin Durant-less (and for the foreseeable future, Klay Thompson-less) attack. On the ball, they are three-level scorers with slippery handles, deep range and the ability to launch at any moment.
The combo might not be as seamless, aesthetically pleasing or cleverly named as the Splash Brothers, but it will be wildly productive.
"At the end of the day, a backcourt featuring Russell and Curry will be among the best in the league and should be able to carry the Warriors throughout the onset of the season," NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock wrote.
Draymond Green rebounds from three woeful shooting seasons and gets his three-point percentage near league-average. More importantly, he flies around the opposite end like he's looking to add another Defensive Player of the Year trophy to his collection. That pursuit falls a tad short, but he returns to the All-Defensive first team after a two-year hiatus.
The supporting cast struggles with consistency—yes, even in a best-case scenario—but there are enough options for Kerr to keep mostly hot hands on the floor. Willie Cauley-Stein looks like a steal and becomes an excellent pick-and-roll partner for the guards. Jordan Poole, Jacob Evans, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III collectively do enough to ensure the Dubs never feel pressured to hurry Thompson's recovery.
By year's end, this is a top-four seed in the West and a team no one wants to draw in the playoffs.
7. Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets laugh at the attention given to the wild amount of player movement this offseason, knowing their internal development could be the West's greatest force of all.
Nikola Jokic made his All-Star debut last season as a 23-year-old leading a 54-win team. Now, he grows even more assertive on offense—he averaged 25.1 points and 8.4 assists in the playoffs—and much more accurate from distance, which makes him an MVP finalist for the first time.
Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2009-10. The 22-year-old strikes a better balance between his fiery nights (seven games with 30-plus points last season) and frigid ones (eight with single digits) by effectively eliminating the latter. He can be more picky on what should be a deeper Denver team, and his shooting efficiency benefits because of that.
The signing of Jerami Grant speeds up the second team, and the Nuggets reserves run their counterparts off the high-altitude Pepsi Center floor. Monte Morris and Malik Beasley are the best bench backcourt by a mile, and each collects Sixth Man of the Year votes. Will Barton is another source of instant offense—after he's dispatched from the opening group by All-Rookie first-teamer Michael Porter Jr.
"Porter gives Denver a different element on both ends of the floor as a springy 6'11" shooter," ESPN's Mike Schmitz wrote. "Whether at the 3 or the 4, Porter has size and on-the-move shooting that make him an ideal option to play off of point-center Nikola Jokic."
Between the benefits of continuity and the impact of a few key newcomers, the Nuggets fly under the radar and eventually into the West's top seed.
6. Houston Rockets
From shot selection to total touches, number-crunchers have reasons to question whether the Houston Rockets can make it work with James Harden and Russell Westbrook in the same backcourt.
But maybe we're overthinking it. One is a seven-time All-Star who claimed the last two scoring titles. The other is an eight-time All-Star who's averaged a triple-double each of the past three seasons. Why, exactly, do we want to doubt them again?
"We'll figure it out," Harden told GQ's Alex Shultz. "Everything isn't necessarily going to be smooth at first, there are going to be ups and downs, and that's part of an 82-game season. Hopefully by the end of the season, we've caught a rhythm and everybody is on the same page going into the playoffs. That's all you can ask for."
Actually, in a best-case scenario, everything can be smooth from the jump. Houston implores Westbrook to keep the gas pedal floored, and as a result, he grows more efficient through relentless rim attacks. Meanwhile, Harden ups his three-point percentage with open looks as a transition trailer. They also spend enough time apart that each puts his own spin on the Association's best offense.
There isn't a better closing group than Westbrook, Harden, Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker and Clint Capela. Austin Rivers and Gerald Green shine as spark plugs. Danuel House deftly handles his three-and-D role. Ben McLemore finds his NBA niche in Mike D'Antoni's offense. Tyson Chandler shows that size and smarts don't age.
Houston has a shot at the West's No. 1 seed, but it prioritizes rest and takes fresh legs (and shooting arms) into the postseason.
5. Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz were thorns in the sides of championship hopefuls. Now, they're on a short list of realistic title contenders.
Mike Conley is perfect for this group. He takes offensive heat off Donovan Mitchell by assuming more playmaking duties, finding his own shots and working pick-and-roll magic with Rudy Gobert (a 94th percentile roller last season). The Jazz are perfect for Conley, too, as they're so successful through the season's first half that he finally gets an overdue All-Star nod.
Mitchell joins him at the festivities. His 20-point, five-assist, five-rebound line impresses on its own, but it approaches elite territory when combined with his personal-best shooting rates from all three levels.
Gobert becomes the first Defensive Player of the Year three-peater since Dwight Howard. Bojan Bogdanovic shifts into the third-option role, and while he does his most damage from distance, his occasional 20-point outbursts highlight the depth of his scoring arsenal. Joe Ingles does a little of everything (all of it efficiently) from the swingman spot. Jeff Green and Ed Davis emerge as two of the summer's top steals.
That keeps Utah in the West's top-four discussion. A healthy Dante Exum takes the Jazz over the top. The 6'6" lead guard splits his time steering the second team and serving spot duty with the starters as a defensive Swiss army knife. The reserve unit is among the league's most reliable and ferocious on defense.
Utah takes the top spot in the conference, and Quin Snyder is deservedly crowned Coach of the Year.
4. Los Angeles Lakers
If LeBron James plays 70 games with Anthony Davis, the talent probably takes care of the rest for the Los Angeles Lakers.
James is an NBA Mount Rushmore resident and arguably the best ever to lace them up. Davis sits third on the Association's all-time player efficiency rating leaderboard, trailing his new teammate and Michael Jordan. If this sounds like an unfair pairing, that's because it is, as SB Nation's Michael Pina observed:
"James has teamed up with some hypnotic talent in the back half of his career, but placing him beside Davis is like introducing Martin Scorsese to Leonardo DiCaprio. It's invigorating, a mind-expanding partnership that not only alters how he'll navigate through the season, but also each game, quarter, and possession. The potential is boundless."
The James-Davis pick-and-roll is the most unstoppable force in basketball. Isolations for James or Davis aren't too far behind.
Kyle Kuzma maintains an impressive amount of his scoring volume and rockets his three-point percentage comfortably above league-average. Danny Green, already a top-35 shooter all time, has a career year from deep. Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley are defensive pests. Dwight Howard finally embraces a minor role and focuses his energy on getting boards and blocks.
The Lakers are clearly the NBA's best team, opening the playoffs as the West's top seed and the overwhelming championship favorites.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
Size still matters in the NBA, and the Philadelphia 76ers let everyone know that.
From 6'10" lead guard Ben Simmons to 7'0" interior anchor Joel Embiid, the Sixers suffocate opposing offenses with size, strength, length and versatility. Their jumbo starting lineup with Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris and Al Horford outmuscles most opponents, but when quickness is needed, Philly downsizes with Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybulle, James Ennis and Shake Milton, all of whom can switch assignments.
The offense proves equally adept at shape-shifting.
Again, bully ball is a big part of what they can do. Embiid, Horford and Harris all routinely punish defenders in the post. Those plays also create scoring chances for Simmons off cuts or Richardson off the catch. But Philly also works to find more transition opportunities, especially when Simmons plays without Embiid. Smith becomes a viral star for his open-court artistry.
Teams can't discover the right way to match up with Philly. Depending on the night, the Sixers can look like the unstoppable force or the immovable object. Sometimes, they resemble both.
The Sixers sprint to their first 60-win season in more than three decades. Embiid gives Philly its first MVP since Allen Iverson. Philly looks like the team to beat this season and for the next 5-10.
2. Milwaukee Bucks
Is it cheating to say the best-case scenario for the Milwaukee Bucks' season is a repeat of their last one?
Fine, we'll say it's strikingly similar, only with less speculation that Giannis Antetokounmpo is even considering leaving Milwaukee, more siblings (Lopez and Antetokounmpo bros!) and better-polished versions of D.J. Wilson and Donte DiVincenzo.
It feels unfair to ask more of the reigning MVP, even though Antetokounmpo has declared that he's only "at 60 percent of my potential," per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Then again, imagine if he becomes more comfortable from the perimeter (he set a career high in three-point attempts last season). You think he's unguardable now? Good luck if that three-ball comes around.
"Antetokounmpo creeping toward league average as a shooter would mark a major development next season," SI.com's Michael Shapiro wrote. "It's not an unreasonable request. If realized, we could have the next back-to-back MVP since Steph Curry."
So, Antetokounmpo bumps his three-point percentage in the neighborhood of 33, and his offensive output nears one point per minute. Khris Middleton has his first season as a 20-point scorer with a 40-plus three-point percentage. Eric Bledsoe makes the All-Star and All-Defensive teams. George Hill lands in the top five of Sixth Man of the Year voting. Brook and Robin Lopez make this the NBA's best rebounding team.
Oh, and record-wise, it's the best squad overall. Given the subtle-but-critical growth in this group, anything short of a championship is disappointing.
1. Los Angeles Clippers
Want to call the Los Angeles Clippers championship favorites? Head coach Doc Rivers is fine with that.
"Why run from expectations?" Rivers said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "I've never understood that. ... I don't know if I've done the [championship] parade route and all of that. But you have to at least envision it."
Realizing that goal starts with creating the perfect environment in which Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can thrive. That shouldn't be difficult since their play styles avoid the overlaps of most star pairings. They thrive on or off the ball, they're unselfish and they defend at an elite level. They'll be the clear-cut top tandem right from opening night.
This supporting cast won't miss a beat. Lou Williams goes for 30-plus some nights and serves as a spacer on others. Landry Shamet splashes his way to the league's top three-point rate. Patrick Beverley sets the defensive tone, earns an All-Defensive nod as a result and also clears 40 percent from distance. Montrezl Harrell is league's most efficient pick-and-roll screener.
Leonard and George share the offensive lead, both taking (and usually making) big shots without any second-guessing from the other. Their offensive volume dips a bit, but their shooting percentages climb to new heights. They also each snag an All-Defensive first-team spot. They should cancel each other out in MVP voting, but the Clippers are so clearly the league's best team that they each earn a top-five finish.
Doc Rivers takes Coach of the Year. Lawrence Frank wins Executive of the Year. Mfiondu Kabengale makes an All-Rookie roster. All is good in Clipper Land, and the franchise's first title is finally within reach.
All stats, unless otherwise indicated, courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.