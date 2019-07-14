Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs Want Young Players, Draft Picks to Consider Deal

David Dermer/Associated Press

Despite being in the midst of a rebuilding effort, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly reluctant to trade Kevin Love and want a haul of draft picks and young players to consider a deal.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the high price tag for Love, who is coming off an injury-plagued 2018-19 season.

Love, 30, averaged 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 38.5 percent shooting while appearing in just 22 games last season. He's entering the first year of a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension.

The combination of Love's contract and below-par play last season leaves his trade value at an all-time low. The Cavs in all likelihood want to keep Love heading into 2019-20 in part so he can recoup his trade value and net a larger return. At this point, most NBA teams would view Love as little more than a salary-dump deal for the Cavs and would probably be hesitant to give up real assets.

It could be mutually beneficial for the Cavs and Love for him to put up big numbers early in the season and then begin exploring trade options after Dec. 15, when players signed this offseason are eligible to be traded. That would open up additional suitors that aren't currently available. Love is also not a player dominant enough at this point in his career that he would alter Cleveland's rebuilding efforts, either.

Plus, Love has built up enough goodwill in the Cleveland locker room and community that he's viewed as a valuable face fo the franchise. As Collin Sexton and Darius Garland grow into that role, Love can be around to mentor them with lessons built during the Cavs' Finals runs.