B/R's Ultimate Trade Deadline Cheat Sheet for Every NBA Team

30 of 30

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Buyers or Sellers: Could-Be Sellers/Could-Be Buyers

Untouchable Players: Bradley Beal; Chasson Randle (cannot be traded)



Notable Trade Assets: Troy Brown Jr.; Thomas Bryant (Early Bird RFA this summer); Jeff Green; Otto Porter (two years, $55.7 million); Tomas Satoransky (RFA this summer)



Notable Inbound Draft Picks: All their own first-rounders



Notable Outbound Draft Picks: 2019 second-round pick to Charlotte or Denver; 2020 second-round pick to Milwaukee; 2021 second-round pick to Milwaukee; 2022 second-round pick to Cleveland

Best Salary-Matching Assets: Trevor Ariza (expiring at $15 million; cannot be traded with another player); Sam Dekker (expiring at $2.8 million; trade restriction lifts Feb. 6); Dwight Howard ($5.6 million player option for 2019-20); Ian Mahinmi ($15.5 million player option for 2019-20); Markieff Morris (expiring at $8.6 million)

Toughest Player to Move: John Wall (four years, $170.9 million; out for season)



Most Likely Player to Be Traded: Otto Porter



Salary-Cap Situation at a Glance: Almost $6 million over the luxury tax



What to Watch: Will they look to shed salary or add talent for the playoff push?

Trade Idea:

Washington Wizards Receive: Willie Cauley-Stein, Justin Jackson, Iman Shumpert

Willie Cauley-Stein, Justin Jackson, Iman Shumpert Sacramento Kings Receive: Jeff Green, Otto Porter

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said his team doesn't plan on dealing Porter, Bradley Beal or John Wall. Maybe the Kings can change his mind.

Cauley-Stein is someone who could stick in Washington long term, and the collective performances from Jackson and Shumpert should come close to replacing Porter. Catching up to the East's playoff clique would remain on the table.

The Wizards' big-picture wing rotation does get prickly with Shumpert and Trevor Ariza hitting free agency, but evading the luxury tax this season offsets that uncertainty. They can figure out how to proceed later, when they'd have appreciably leaner books.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference and accurate leading into games on Feb. 4. Salary, cap-hold and draft-pick information via Basketball Insiders and RealGM.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale) and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by SLC Dunk's Andrew Bailey.