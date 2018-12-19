Every NBA Team's Least Tradable Contract

8 of 8

Superstars cannot be spared from this exercise. The NBA's max-contract structure is set up for some of the best players to eventually be overpaid.

The more experience the players have, the more money they're eligible to get. There comes a time when compensation begins to reflect past feats more than future trajectory.

Consider this joint placement a gift. Looping stars in along with common folk feels disrespectful. They can always be moved. But these deals wouldn't fetch anywhere near equal value. They eat up too much of the cap, and not one of them will age well.

Detroit Pistons: Blake Griffin

Contract Value: 4 years, $142.3 million (2021-22 player option)

Including Blake Griffin doesn't feel right. He is having a helluva year and was traded with more years left on his deal last season, and the Pistons have other options.

Reggie Jackson is a headache at two years and $35.1 million. Jon Leuer's two year, $19.5 million hit requires Detroit to include a buffer or take back worse salary.

Andre Drummond is only 25, but three years and $81.3 million (2020-21 player option) is a lot for any non-shooting big without Steven Adams' defensive IQ. Opponents have taken more of their shots at the rim with Drummond on the floor in each of the last three seasons, according to Cleaning the Glass.

But, like, Griffin's contract is soooo long, and his best stuff is no longer akin to top-10 status. It doesn't help that he's the Danilo Gallinari of All-NBA talents—seemingly always injured, at some point, often for unrelated reasons. He's missed at least 15 games in four consecutive seasons.

Griffin continues to be magnificent. He's flirting with 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game and upped his ante as an offensive lifeline. But the thought of paying him $39 million in his age 32 season is harrowing. His contract's length and price point render him a more confusing asset than Drummond.

Houston Rockets: Chris Paul

Contract Value: 4 years, $159.7 million (2021-22 player option)

Chris Paul is the one player from this grouping who could have maybe staved off inclusion. He lived up to a top-10 player's billing last year, and Houston isn't getting out of Brandon Knight's deal (two years, $30.3 million) without including a sweetener.

So much for that.

Paul is posting the worst true shooting percentage of his career. He's hitting under 60 percent of his looks at the rim for the first time since 2006-07, his sophomore season, and his efficiency at the free-throw line has never been lower.

Houston doesn't have Paul in a role built to age well. He's living off isos and pull-up jumpers. Just over 88 percent of his baskets have gone unassisted—a career high.

The Rockets are a deliberate organization. They knew the back end of Paul's contract, which pays him $44.2 million in his age 36 season, was going to be rough. But the front end is supposed to look better than it does now.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Russell Westbrook

Contract Value: 5 years, $206.8 million (2022-23 player option)

Russell Westbrook doesn't play like someone who cares about triple-doubling over the league into his mid-30s. He doesn't even play like someone who cares about tomorrow. His default setting is reckless abandon.

Something needs to give for this contract to avoid aging into one of the league's 10 worst by Year 4 or 5. He cannot fling himself into traffic and leverage explosion forever.

Oklahoma City and Westbrook appear to be trying some different stuff. He's spending more time off the ball. Just under 71 percent of his baskets are coming on a high assists, the second-lowest mark of his career, trailing only his 46-game 2013-14.

That's a start. It isn't everything. Westbrook needs a more consistent jumper to extend his prime beyond repute. He doesn't have it. He's shooting under 23 percent on catch-and-shoot threes and pull-up triples.

Washington Wizards: John Wall

Contract Value: 5 years, $190.1 million (2022-23 player option)

John Wall might be available, but teams aren't foaming at the mouth to acquire him, as Wojnarowski noted on a late-November episode of The Woj Pod.

This is what we call a non-surprise.

Prospective suitors like the Suns, Miami Heat or Orlando Magic might be able to sell themselves on a Wall trade, but no half-competently-run organization is forking over much beyond cap relief and a low-end pick or prospect for the right to pay him $47.3 million during his age 32 season.

Only a handful of players are worth that coin in the first place. Wall isn't one them. And like Westbrook, he doesn't play a twilight-friendly style. He may already be on a slight decline. Throw in his 15 percent trade kicker, which won't be much of factor after this year, and offloading him is all kinds of complicated.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference and accurate leading into games on Dec. 17. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders and RealGM.

