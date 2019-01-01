Updated NBA Championship Odds: Los Angeles Lakers Surge Forward

2 of 14

Orlando Magic: 500-1

The Magic appear closer to mediocrity than they have during the last couple of seasons, but that's not necessarily good news. Only one of their top five scorers is under 26 years old: Aaron Gordon, 23, who's struggling to resemble an $80 million player. Nos. 1 (Nikola Vucevic, 28) and 4 (Terrence Ross, 27) on that list are playing on expiring contracts and may be best utilized as trade chips.

Orlando has largely resisted leaning into a youth movement, and maybe the likes of Jonathan Isaac, Mohamed Bamba, Isaiah Briscoe and Melvin Frazier aren't ready for prominent roles. But that makes it tough to tell which, if any, current players will brighten the future.

Washington Wizards: 500-1

It was fun (or maybe not) while it lasted, D.C. But with John Wall down for the count with an Achilles-related ailment, the Wizards should wave the white flag and get ready to field offers on their entire roster.

"The Wizards have a lot of questions and no clear path back to relevance," Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin wrote. "However they get there, it won't be with this group. That was true before Wall's latest injury, but the news that the five-time All-Star will miss the rest of the year is only further evidence that this group has run its course."

Bradley Beal might fetch a metric ton on the trade market. Otto Porter Jr. should appeal to any wing-starved squads. Any other swap that returns a rebuilding asset should be thoroughly examined.

Brooklyn Nets: 250-1

The Nets are feisty, well-coached, fiery from three and multilayered on offense. When Caris LeVert is healthy, the team's top three scorers—LeVert, D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie—are also the three best playmakers. That's a challenge for any defense to handle.

Brooklyn, of course, remains without a star (but maybe not for much longer) and doesn't have as many high-ceiling youngsters as it should due to the sins of the former front office. That caps its ceiling well outside of the championship race and maybe beneath the postseason cutoff.

Sacramento Kings: 200-1

With Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox orchestrating simultaneous (and, honestly, unexpected) leaps, the Kings appear well ahead of their rebuilding schedule. But if you think their 19-17 record deserves better odds, we'd advise you to consider other methods of evaluation. Like this group's minus-1.4 net rating (22nd overall, perhaps) or statistically expected .444 winning percentage, per ESPN.com.

This isn't meant to slight Sacramento. Coach Dave Joerger has done a tremendous job of getting all his youngsters on the same page and maximizing the production of most. But expectations for this group and statistical analysis suggest some level of regression is imminent.

Dallas Mavericks: 150-1

Could you talk us into the idea that Luka Doncic could lead a miraculous championship charge to cap his set-the-world-on-fire rookie season? Honestly, you might be able to talk us into anything Doncic-related.

The problem is, it's much easier to talk us out of this team's chances, since its second- and third-leading scorers are the sub-43 percent-shooting duo of Harrison Barnes and post-Achilles-injury Wesley Matthews. Not to mention Dennis Smith Jr.'s semi-awkward fit with Doncic, the fact that Dallas is playing better without DeAndre Jordan and that the Mavs are lacking a top-10 unit at both ends.