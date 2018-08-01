Ranking Top NBA Free-Agency Destinations in 2019

1 of 6

10. Phoenix Suns

Getting max space will be harder for the Suns after they extended Devin Booker, but not impossible. Stretching or trading Brandon Knight while dealing Dragan Bender and/or Marquese Chriss would drum up superstar money.

Phoenix isn't known for poaching A-listers, but this situation will pique attention around the league for top-shelf and second-tier talent if Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Josh Jackson and Elie Okobo close 2018-19 trending in the direction of the pre-James Harden-trade Oklahoma City Thunder.

9. Chicago Bulls

Declining Jabari Parker's team option would leave the Bulls with max room. Whether that matters depends entirely on the developmental arcs of Wendell Carter Jr., Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen.

Bringing back Parker would not torpedo the Bulls' wiggle room, but it'd be difficult to squeeze in a non-point guard unless they're cool with bringing Carter, LaVine, Markkanen or Parker himself off the bench.

On a related note: File Chicago under the "Most likely to try to overpay Terry Rozier in restricted free agency" section.

8. Indiana Pacers

Another year, another effortless route to more than $50 million in cap space for the Pacers.

Victor Oladipo should attract fairly big names if he provides an adequate encore to last season's detonation. If the Pacers are closer to the 48-win feel-good story than not, they should devote every fiber of their existence to stealing Jimmy Butler (player option) or Khris Middleton (player option).

7. New York Knicks

Putting the Knicks this high is a gift. They will not piece together max space without jumping through a bunch of pricey hoops, and their pull with established superstars rests on Kristaps Porzingis' post-recovery performance as well as the development of Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina.

New York's best hope of cracking the top five—and potentially the top three—lies with eking out two max slots. Reassess their standing if they figure out how to reroute the final two years and $37.1 million on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract.

6. New Orleans Pelicans

This is subject to change if the Pelicans encounter an Anthony Davis trade request. He'll be one year out from free agency next summer (player option in 2020-21) and would force their hand if he rejects the designated veteran extension they're most definitely going to offer.

At the same time, the Pelicans are in line for long-awaited breathing room. Renouncing Nikola Mirotic while dumping Solomon Hill (expiring in 2019-20) and one of E'Twaun Moore (expiring in 2019-20) or Julius Randle (player option) would clear the way for Middleton or Butler money. That much coin equates to serious clout if Davis is committed for the long haul.

Also: New Orleans, though a small market, is right up there with Toronto as one of the NBA's most underrated cities.