Predicting Every NBA Team's Best 2019 Free-Agency Target

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Forecasting 2019 NBA free agency with any sort of concreteness this early is impossible and unfair. You might even call it impossibly unfair.

Let's do it anyway.

Crystal balls return fuzzy visions and projections when forced to look nearly 12 months into the future. So much is going to change between now and when the Los Angeles Lakers get another tampering fine next July. Be ready to roll with the punches.

Cap outlooks are going to shift, for both better and worse. Players will be traded. Underachieving teams will steer into resets. Surprise squads will ratchet up their timelines. A championship contender or two will try getting weird and wedging their way into scenarios we cannot yet fathom. Impending free agents will inflate and torpedo their price points.

These predictions only take into account so much of that uncertainty. They're more a reflection of current circumstances. Every suggested target will fit within the existing roster construction and salary-cap profile, but approach them with an open mind.

Incumbent free agents are fair game. Emphasis will be placed on outside pursuits wherever possible, but prickly cap situations and superstar flight risks will beg certain teams to stay within their own house.