LeBron James Says Beating Warriors in 2016 Finals Made Him the GOAT

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James has taken a side in the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate.

James revealed he believed defeating the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after falling behind 3-1 in the series made him the greatest player of all time. He said as much while appearing on More Than an Athlete on ESPN, adding, "That's probably one of the only times in my career I felt like, 'Oh s--t, like, you did something special.'"

