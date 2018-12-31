LeBron James Says Beating Warriors in 2016 Finals Made Him the GOAT

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

FILE - In this June 19, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, celebrates with teammates, including Kevin Love, third from left, after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. James delivered on his personal pledge to bring home a title in June. And although it’s one he can never duplicate personally or for a fan base that had its heart broken and healed by him, the Cavaliers’ superstar and his teammates aren’t resting, getting comfortable or complacent. They want more. “We're still pretty much uptight,
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James has taken a side in the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate.

James revealed he believed defeating the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after falling behind 3-1 in the series made him the greatest player of all time. He said as much while appearing on More Than an Athlete on ESPN, adding, "That's probably one of the only times in my career I felt like, 'Oh s--t, like, you did something special.'"

          

