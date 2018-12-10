NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Despite football wrapping up as the NFL regular season winds down, Week 14 saw major upsets, career highs and season lows as teams battle for playoff positions.

The Los Angeles Rams were held to only six points by a defensive powerhouse—the Chicago Bears—while the Dallas Cowboys continue to make a late-season run and added a fifth win to their streak.

The New England Patriots, who have historically struggled in Miami, thought they had clinched a win before the "Miami miracle" happened—a two-lateral, 52-yard touchdown run with seven seconds left in the game.

Here's a look at the projected power rankings for Week 15 following tonight's Monday Night Football, featuring a Seattle Seahawks team and Minnesota Vikings team that are projected to duke it out in the NFC Wild Card Round. The Seahawks are three-point favorites in the game, according to OddsShark.

Projected Week 15 Power Rankings After Monday Night Football

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (11-2)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (10-3)

5. New England Patriots (9-4)

6. Chicago Bears (9-4)

7. Dallas Cowboys (8-5)

8. Houston Texans (9-4)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1)

10. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

11. Baltimore Ravens (7-6)

12. Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1)

13. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

14. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

16. Carolina Panthers (6-7)

17. Miami Dolphins (7-6)

18. Denver Broncos (6-7)

19. Green Bay Packers (5-7-1)

20. Washington Redskins (6-7)

21. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

22. New York Giants (5-8)

23. Detroit Lions (5-8)

24. Cleveland Browns (5-7-1)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-8)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

27. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

28. Buffalo Bills (4-9)

29. New York Jets (4-9)

30. San Francisco 49ers (3-10)

31. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

32. Oakland Raiders (3-10)

Chicago Bears to No. 6 After Victory Over the Rams

Chicago pulled off the upset on Sunday night to show its playoff potential and knock the once undefeated Los Angeles Rams down to two losses.

Despite only being a three-point favorite over the Bears, Jared Goff and the Rams have offensively dominated this season, with their lowest-scoring game coming in a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.

However, the Bears stunned football fans everywhere when they held the Rams to a season-low of six points and not a single touchdown. Goff threw for only 180 yards and was picked off a career-high four times. Prior to last night's game, the Rams were averaging over 300 passing yards per game.

The Chicago defense—the third-best total defense in the league—had 47 total tackles on the game and three sacks, and it succeeded in stopping Todd Gurley on the ground and Goff in the air.

The Bears defense dominated the explosive Todd Gurley, who finished the game with a measly 28 yards and a first half of 11 yards that was his fewest in the last two seasons.

Chicago boasts the second-best rush defense, only allowing four rushing touchdowns to opposing teams, which is the lowest in the league. While Gurley may remain an MVP candidate after the phenomenal season he has had, Chicago was able to show that he can be contained.

Despite an incredible defensive performance, Chicago didn't stand out offensively, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throwing for 110 yards, only one touchdown and three interceptions. The team also added two field goals and a safety to its 15-6 win.

Chicago's domination of Goff and the Rams on Sunday night has shown that the team can be a real playoff contender, while also aiding the rest of the league in exposing the weaknesses in what seemed like an unstoppable Los Angeles offense.

Dallas Cowboys at No. 7 above Houston

While the Houston Texans have one more win than the Dallas Cowboys, the Cowboys may have overtaken them in the power rankings after adding another win to their four-game winning streak entering Sunday's competition.

Coming off a major upset against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, the Cowboys bested the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 in a game that went down right to the wire.

After leading for the first three quarters, the Eagles came back in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 23, sending them into overtime. Dak Prescott showed his ability to perform under pressure, steadily moving down the field to enter the red zone and throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper to secure Dallas the win.

Prescott threw for a career-high 455 yards, adding three touchdowns on two interceptions. Ezekiel Elliot ran for over 100 yards and had 79 receiving yards, while wideout Cooper had the best game of his NFL career—217 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Since acquiring Cooper from the Oakland Raiders in early November, the Cowboys have gone 5-1.

The Houston Texans had their nine-game winning streak broken at home on Sunday in a close 21-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Deshaun Watson had 267 yards and a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins, while Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue each ran for a touchdown. The Texans only had one touchdown in the first half and punted on every other possession. Houston was only 5-of-15 on third downs.

While the Texans by no means are in trouble of losing their playoff position, their struggle to get anything going offensively does not bode well for the team as they enter the postseason. They also missed a chance to secure the No. 2 seed over the Patriots in the playoffs, which comes with a first-round bye.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, will look to finish off their regular season with a potential eight-game winning streak, and they will take on the Colts, the Buccaneers and the Giants in the final three weeks of the regular season.

With the ability to perform under pressure and hold high-scoring offenses, Dallas may prove to be a strong playoff team.

Baltimore Ravens at No. 11

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to impress after taking over for Joe Flacco, who has been out since the Ravens took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in early November.

Flacco, who is reportedly out with a hip injury, has missed four games, allowing the young quarterback and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner to show why he was a first-round pick.

Jackson proved his value by forcing the Kansas City Chiefs—the No. 1 team in the AFC—into overtime. While Baltimore ultimately fell to the Chiefs 27-24 in OT, Jackson threw for 147 yards and a career-high two touchdowns, marking his first start with a touchdown but no interception. The Louisville graduate also led the team in rushing with 71 yards.

The Ravens defense also held the Chiefs to their lowest-scoring game of the season. Baltimore had 68 total tackles on the game and sacked Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes three times.

The defense also picked off a deep pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill in the third quarter, which allowed the Ravens to subsequently drive the ball 73 yards down the field and score a touchdown to tie the game 17-17.

While Kansas City was able to avoid a third loss with a 35-yard field goal in overtime to win the game, Baltimore showed its young quarterback's ability to make plays and keep the game close when taking on top teams.

The Ravens are projected to be the sixth seed in the AFC Wild Card Round. With Flacco's status still unclear and Jackson's injury in the final plays of the game seemingly not serious, Baltimore may be in a good place entering the last three weeks of the regular season.

If the team can overcome the 10-3 Los Angeles Chargers and notch two wins against the Buccaneers and the Browns, the Ravens may prove to be a worthy opponent in the postseason.