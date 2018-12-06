NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 14 Coverage Map Listings For Every Game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NFL Week 14 slate is a mixture of throwaways and must-wins.

Both Sunday and Monday night games are dripping in playoff football. While the 11-1 Los Angeles Rams have already secured the NFC West, the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC is still not locked in, which makes it just as important a game for them as the hosting Chicago Bears.

The Bears, 8-4, are coming off of a disappointing loss to the New York Giants. They still lead the NFC North, but the 6-5-1 Minnesota Vikings aren't out of it yet. Actually, the Vikings visit Seattle on Monday Night Football in a game that has equal implications for both squads. The NFC West is out of the question for 7-5 Seattle, but they can get a wild-card spot.

And with the NFC North so close, the Vikings are fighting to secure any spot they can get. This brings us back to the Bears. Starting second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been sidelined the last two games with an injured shoulder, but to Chicago's delight, head coach Matt Nagy is optimistic for Sunday night.

The 7-5 Dallas Cowboys are hosting NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles, who got back to .500 with a win on Monday night against Washington—also a 6-6 team. Similar to the NFC North, the NFC East is anybody's division. Sunday's game in Dallas will go a long way in deciding that and making the NFC wild-card race all the more crowded.

In the AFC, the 7-5 Baltimore Ravens—currently occupying the second wild-card spot behind a surging 9-3 Los Angeles Chargers team—will visit 10-2 Kansas City, who have those Chargers nipping at the heels of the AFC West.

Below is a television coverage map for all Week 14 games provided by 506Sports.

All times on the schedule are ET.

NFL Week 14 TV Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: 8:20 p.m. on FOX, Fox Sports Go, NFL Network, Amazon and FuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 9

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

New York Giants at Washington Redskins: 1 p.m. on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders: 4:25 p.m. on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears: 8:20 p.m. on NBC, NBC Sports, FuboTV

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, WatchESPN, FuboTV

Must-Watch Matchups

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

In Week 10, Dallas beat the Eagles in Philadelphia to begin what is now a four-game winning streak. Heading into the final matchup between these two in 2018 on Sunday, the Eagles need to win in order to keep any hope of an NFC East championship alive.

Tight end Zach Ertz has been Philadelphia's most consistent contributor on offense this season with a franchise-record 93 receptions for 978 yards and six touchdowns. Fun fact: Ertz is chasing the record for most catches by a tight end in a season (110) set by former Cowboys great Jason Witten.

A weapon coming into focus for Wentz is midseason acquisition Golden Tate, who scored his first touchdown as an Eagle on Monday night. The more receivers for Wentz, the better, as Philly's run game has left little to be desired in 2018 since Jay Ajayi tore his ACL.

Ezekiel Elliott gives a significant advantage to Dallas in that area with 1,150 rushing yards on the season—second only to Todd Gurley. And since we're comparing, the Cowboys' midseason acquisition of wide receiver Amari Cooper has worked out much more favorably than Tate for Philly.

The defending Super Bowl champions need to beat Dallas to keep any playoff hope alive. It isn't necessarily NFC East or bust, but the wild-card race is crowded. Presumably, whoever doesn't win the division will have a spot in the Wild Card Round. But the same can be said about the NFC North.

A hot Seattle Seahawks team throws a wrench in both of those division losers making the playoffs.

The Eagles face perhaps the toughest remaining regular-season schedule of any contender. After Dallas, Philly has to go to L.A. to take on the Rams before heading to Houston. The saving grace is hosting a depleted Washington in the season finale.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Nagy addressed the media and put some curiosity to bed as to when quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return to game action from his right shoulder injury suffered Nov. 18.

"I feel strong that he will play, but I've got to see more," Nagy said. "I feel good about it. I hope so. I'm anxious to get him out there and see him throw the ball around in practice with the guys, and then be able to evaluate him off that."

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears need Trubisky if they're going to have a chance at handing the Rams just their second loss of the season. Even with Trubisky, though, Chicago's strength remains on defense. This season, the Bears defense has more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed to opposing quarterbacks—a statistic brought to light by NFL Network's Kay Adams.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has only been picked seven times this season, but he hasn't yet faced a staunched defense like Chicago's. That defense is, of course, led by Khalil Mack. Mack is just 14th in the NFL with nine sacks, but he wreaks havoc in a way—throwing offensive linemen around with just one arm and forcing fumbles or other mistakes—that doesn't show up on a stat sheet.

Last week at New York, Saquon Barkley gashed the Bears for 125 yards on 24 attempts (an average of 5.2 yards per attempt). That doesn't exactly inspire confidence going into a game with Todd Gurley in the backfield.

Speaking of domination on defense, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald leads the NFL with 16.5 sacks and also wreaks havoc in a way that doesn't reflect on paper. Detroit showed last week that the Rams offense can be kept at bay—for most of the game, anyway—as it was Donald who finally put it once and for all in L.A.'s hands.

Again: Chicago needs a healthy Trubisky to go to sleep winners on Sunday night.

Where to Watch: All NFL broadcasts are available through fuboTV.