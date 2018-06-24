NBA Free-Agency Rankings: Top 50 Players on the Market

0 of 50

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Prepare for nonstop rumors as the NBA's 30 organizations plan out how they'll spend their money in 2018's free-agency period.

Plenty of star power litters the top of these rankings, led by none other than LeBron James as he decides whether to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different organization for 2018-19 and beyond. But this class is about so much more than just one player. You can find talent at each and every lineup slot, which we've run through one by one leading up to the heart of the offseason.

If you need a recap of those prior articles, we've got you covered:

Now, we're grouping them all together. Positions are no longer relevant as we mix the point guards with the centers and everything in between, seeking to determine the best buys based on current level of play, age and expected performance during the next contract.

The lone rule is that our order can't deviate from the positional countdowns, with only Dwight Howard serving as a notable exception because he was still a member of the Charlotte Hornets when we ran through the 5s.



With that in mind, let's get on with the rankings.

Note: Most of the text throughout this article is repeated from the positional rankings, though new information has been added in some places.