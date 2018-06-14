NBA Free Agency Rankings 2018: Top Available Power Forwards

0 of 10

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If you're looking for a guaranteed star in free agency, you might want to steer clear of power forwards.

Chris Paul leads the crop of point guards. Kevin Durant, Paul George and LeBron James headline the small forwards. But move one spot higher in the traditional lineup and you find a bunch of intriguing options, none of whom are surefire standouts.

Players like Aaron Gordon, Jabari Parker and Julius Randle all have tantalizing ceilings, but they're incomplete commodities who have yet to prove themselves on a night-to-night basis.

If anything, that makes the group of free-agent power forwards even more interesting.

You can find predictable players. We know what Dirk Nowitzki is at this stage of his career. Montrezl Harrell is still young, but his strengths and weaknesses are evident once you spend a few minutes watching him.

But the class remains littered with high-upside contributors.

Just as was the case for our point guard, shooting guard and small forward rankings, this countdown—based on current level of play, age and expected performance during the next contract—should get you started as you build your free-agent wish list heading into July 1.