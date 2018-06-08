NBA Free-Agency Rankings 2018: Top Available Shooting Guards

0 of 10

Whereas the point guards saw upper-tier talents dwindle quickly after the top of the upcoming free-agency class, the shooting guards experience no such issues. Maybe no guaranteed All-Star rests at the head of these rankings, but you can find valuable contributors all the way through.

Sharpshooters galore litter this countdown, and that's not the only skill you'll find. Lockdown defenders and more well-rounded contributors are available, as well.

But the 2-guards are perhaps most notable for the razor-thin margin that exists between so many of these players. If you believe in bouncebacks from some of those nearer the bottom, you'll want them higher up. Even if you don't, you could make justifiable arguments that flip a few of the spots around; everyone is packed together that tightly.

Just as was the case with the point guard hierarchy, these rankings—based on current level of play, age and expected performance during the next contract—should get you started as you build your own mental ladder before the offseason begins in full.