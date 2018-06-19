NBA Free Agency Rankings 2018: Top Available Centers

0 of 10

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

What is a center's function in today's NBA?

Some 5s are bruising bodies who excel at setting screens and cleaning the glass, content to do the little things that don't earn individual glory but contribute toward the winning cause. Others are offensive machines relying on traditional skills—post-up prowess and timing on rolls toward the rim, for example. The new age of centers includes plenty of floor-stretching options who can reasonably step not just outside the paint, but all the way back to and beyond the three-point arc.

We've got them all in this year's free-agency class.

Need a defensive banger? Aron Baynes and Jusuf Nurkic are here to save the day. Nerlens Noel can provide you with more foot speed on the preventing end. Covet offense? Do you want Brook Lopez's shooting, Nikola Jokic's passing or Clint Capela's unmatched rolling ability?

Perhaps more than at any other position in this year's market, the diversity of skills boosted by the center representatives is truly astounding. But how do they all stack up against each other?

Just as was the case for our point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward rankings, this countdown—based on current level of play, age and expected performance during the next contract—should get you started as you build your free-agent wish list heading into July 1.