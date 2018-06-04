MLB Draft Schedule 2018: Order, Start Time, TV Coverage and Live Stream

MLB Draft Schedule 2018: Order, Start Time, TV Coverage and Live StreamJune 4, 2018
The MLB draft is here. Over the next three days, we will see hundreds of players drafted within the 40 rounds.
The MLB draft doesn't get as much attention as the NFL or NBA drafts, but this is the start for your favorite professional baseball team to stock up on new talent for the foreseeable future.
Also, we will see many high school kids' lives change, too.
Remember, the MLB draft covers both the college and high school ranks.
Let's look at where the coverage for this draft will be so you do not miss a single thing.
Key Event Information
Where: MLB Network Headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey
Schedule: June 4 (Rounds 1-2; 7 p.m. ET); June 5 (Rounds 3-10; 1 p.m. ET); June 6 (Rounds 11-40; 12 p.m. ET)
Watch: MLB Network (Round 1)
Live Stream: MLB.com (All Rounds)
Round 1 Order
1. Detroit Tigers
2. San Francisco Giants
3. Philadelphia Phillies
4. Chicago White Sox
5. Cincinnati Reds
6. New York Mets
7. San Diego Padres
8. Atlanta Braves
9. Oakland Athletics
10. Pittsburgh Pirates
11. Baltimore Orioles
12. Toronto Blue Jays
13. Miami Marlins
14. Seattle Mariners
15. Texas Rangers
16. Tampa Bay Rays
17. Los Angeles Angels
18. Kansas City Royals
19. St. Louis Cardinals
20. Minnesota Twins
21. Milwaukee Brewers
22. Colorado Rockies
23. New York Yankees
24. Chicago Cubs
25. Arizona Diamondbacks
26. Boston Red Sox
27. Washington Nationals
28. Houston Astros
29. Cleveland Indians
30. Los Angeles Dodgers
Comp. Picks
31. Tampa Bay Rays
32. Tampa Bay Rays
33. Kansas City Royals
34. Kansas City Royals
35. Cleveland Indians
Round A Competitive Balance
36. Pittsburgh Pirates
37. Baltimore Orioles
38. San Diego Padres
39. Arizona Diamondbacks
40. Kansas City Royals
41. Cleveland Indians
42. Colorado Rockies
43. St. Louis Cardinals
What Will Detroit Do With No. 1?
The dreadful Detroit Tigers will select first in this year's draft.
After losing nearly 100 games in 2017, the Tigers get the first crack at this crop of player talent.
For a team like the Tigers, they can't mess with one up. Whoever they take with the No. 1 overall pick has to pan out for the sake of this ailing franchise.
While they're technically in second place in the AL Central, that division is incredibly weak with four teams under .500, including the Tigers at 28-31.
For the longest time, the Tigers were headed by starting pitcher Justin Verlander.
The Tigers should look to get their replacement for Verlander.
They can do that by taking Casey Mize out of Auburn.
There may be some temptation to take catching prospect Joey Bart or fellow pitching prospects Matthew Liberatore or Brady Singer, but Mize is the top guy here.
At 6'3" and at around 220 pounds, Mize has a repertoire that's somewhat rare for even a college arm, possessing a great fastball and a stellar splitter.
But one of the best things about Mize is his ability to not walk anyone.
In nearly 110 innings, Mize has just 12 walks to his 151 strikeouts.
Don't get cute, Detroit. Mize is the future of the organization, and he may not need much time in the minors before we see him on the hill on a major league diamond.
Statistics courtesy of the Auburn Tigers website.
