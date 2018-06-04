MLB Draft Schedule 2018: Order, Start Time, TV Coverage and Live Stream

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The MLB draft is here. Over the next three days, we will see hundreds of players drafted within the 40 rounds.

The MLB draft doesn't get as much attention as the NFL or NBA drafts, but this is the start for your favorite professional baseball team to stock up on new talent for the foreseeable future.

Also, we will see many high school kids' lives change, too.

Remember, the MLB draft covers both the college and high school ranks.

Let's look at where the coverage for this draft will be so you do not miss a single thing.

Key Event Information

Where: MLB Network Headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey

Schedule: June 4 (Rounds 1-2; 7 p.m. ET); June 5 (Rounds 3-10; 1 p.m. ET); June 6 (Rounds 11-40; 12 p.m. ET)

Watch: MLB Network (Round 1)

Live Stream: MLB.com (All Rounds)

Round 1 Order

1. Detroit Tigers

2. San Francisco Giants

3. Philadelphia Phillies

4. Chicago White Sox

5. Cincinnati Reds

6. New York Mets

7. San Diego Padres

8. Atlanta Braves

9. Oakland Athletics

10. Pittsburgh Pirates

11. Baltimore Orioles

12. Toronto Blue Jays

13. Miami Marlins

14. Seattle Mariners

15. Texas Rangers

16. Tampa Bay Rays

17. Los Angeles Angels

18. Kansas City Royals

19. St. Louis Cardinals

20. Minnesota Twins

21. Milwaukee Brewers

22. Colorado Rockies

23. New York Yankees

24. Chicago Cubs

25. Arizona Diamondbacks

26. Boston Red Sox

27. Washington Nationals

28. Houston Astros

29. Cleveland Indians

30. Los Angeles Dodgers

Comp. Picks

31. Tampa Bay Rays

32. Tampa Bay Rays

33. Kansas City Royals

34. Kansas City Royals

35. Cleveland Indians

Round A Competitive Balance

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Baltimore Orioles

38. San Diego Padres

39. Arizona Diamondbacks

40. Kansas City Royals

41. Cleveland Indians

42. Colorado Rockies

43. St. Louis Cardinals

What Will Detroit Do With No. 1?

The dreadful Detroit Tigers will select first in this year's draft.

After losing nearly 100 games in 2017, the Tigers get the first crack at this crop of player talent.

For a team like the Tigers, they can't mess with one up. Whoever they take with the No. 1 overall pick has to pan out for the sake of this ailing franchise.

While they're technically in second place in the AL Central, that division is incredibly weak with four teams under .500, including the Tigers at 28-31.

For the longest time, the Tigers were headed by starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Tigers should look to get their replacement for Verlander.

They can do that by taking Casey Mize out of Auburn.

There may be some temptation to take catching prospect Joey Bart or fellow pitching prospects Matthew Liberatore or Brady Singer, but Mize is the top guy here.

At 6'3" and at around 220 pounds, Mize has a repertoire that's somewhat rare for even a college arm, possessing a great fastball and a stellar splitter.

But one of the best things about Mize is his ability to not walk anyone.

In nearly 110 innings, Mize has just 12 walks to his 151 strikeouts.

Don't get cute, Detroit. Mize is the future of the organization, and he may not need much time in the minors before we see him on the hill on a major league diamond.

Statistics courtesy of the Auburn Tigers website.