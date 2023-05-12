Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team After 2023 Schedule Release

0 of 32

AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez

We already knew which opponents each NFL team would face in 2023. Now that the regular-season schedule has officially been released, we know exactly when each matchup will take place.

It all starts with a thrilling tilt between the Detroit Lions and defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the season Sept. 7.



Not every game looks great on paper now, but surprise contenders often emerge to make late-season matchups better than advertised. Last year's Week 16 Thursday night game between the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, looked like a dud but proved to be a battle between young teams vying for playoff berths.

It's hard to know exactly which teams will exceed expectations and which will disappoint, but now that the schedule is out, it's the perfect time for some early win-loss predictions.

The following projections are based primarily on 2022 results, offseason roster movement and the strength of schedule based on last year's winning percentage.

Teams can't control who they play, but not every schedule is created equal. This year, for example, teams in the AFC East will face the AFC West and NFC East—divisions that sent a combined five teams to the postseason last year. The AFC East had two playoff participants of its own.



Who might make a sizeable jump in 2023? Which teams are poised to take a step back?

