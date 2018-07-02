Every NFL Team's Riskiest Move This Offseason

0 of 32

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

NFL teams generate offseason hope through coaching hires, draft picks and free-agent signings. For the most part, we find the ways those moves can improve each roster, but each decision comes with risk.

While some choose to remain optimistic about their team's direction—as at times, it's necessary to take a calculated chance—it's a healthy practice to notice potential pitfalls.

In what way did each team roll the dice on an offseason decision? We'll highlight the riskiest moves with details on the potential drawbacks or payoffs.