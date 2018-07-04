Make or Break: Predicting the Fate of the NFL's Young QBs in Prove-It Years

9 of 9

The Stakes: Joining the Elite at QB

On some level, it seems odd to say the Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr is entering a make-or-break season. Four years into his career, Carr is firmly entrenched as Oakland's starting quarterback. About this time a year ago, Carr inked a $125 million contract extension—a reward for a playoff trip the year before.

That big payday was followed by a 6-10 backslide in which Carr's numbers dropped considerably across the board.

Granted, there are those who have no doubt Carr will rebound in 2018. One NFL Network analyst went so far as to rank Carr as the league's No. 4 quarterback—ahead of Russell Wilson.

"Derek had some back issues last year, and I think he returned too quickly," the analyst said. "Now healthy and able to go through an entire offseason, his mobility is back. Given that, along with Derek's arm talent and ability to buy time behind a solid O-line, and I'm not sure how defenses will cover this dynamic offense."

That analyst? David Carr—Derek's older brother. The same David Carr who was sacked 267 times over 12 NFL seasons.

Derek Carr is a good NFL quarterback. He's not a top-four quarterback, but he's good. But prior to last season, the general belief was Carr was on his way to greatness.

Now, Carr will attempt to bounce back without his most reliable receiver of the past few years (Michael Crabtree) and with a new head coach who hasn't walked an NFL sideline since Carr was in high school.

If Jon Gruden and Jordy Nelson can't recapture past glories, Carr may be hard-pressed to do so as well. Amari Cooper is as inconsistent as he is talented. Oakland's run game is, well, old. The defense ranked 23rd in the NFL last year.

And another disappointing season in Oakland could leave many wondering if the $70 million Carr got in guarantees was such a great investment after all—and if that greatness will ever come.

Verdict: Break